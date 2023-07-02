Gering Public Library and The Emporium Express Bean & Bottle are partners in wine, teaming up to cultivate a series of classes on the wines of Europe, including Italy, Spain and Portugal.

“I want to make wines more approachable to everybody. They shouldn’t be intimidating,” Alexandria Schluter, of The Emporium Express, Bean & Bottle, said in a press release. Schluter will teach the classes at the Gering Emporium, 1650 10th St.

Due to space, class sizes are limited, so stop by the Gering Emporium location to register. Those age 21 and older can pay $10 for five 2 ounce pours and snacks. If you are interested in learning about wines, but not drinking you will still need to register, but there will be no charge.

Classes include: Italian wines, July 10, 6 p.m.; Italian wines, July 17, 6 p.m.; Spanish wines, July 24, 6 p.m.; Spanish wines, July 31, 6 p.m.; Portuguese wines, Aug. 21, 6 p.m.; Portuguese wines, Aug. 28, 6 p.m.

Let the library be your book sommelier, Sherry Preston, public services librarian, said.

“We have new books about wines to pair with this program. You can also find a large number of oenophile magazines in our downloadable library app, Libby. If you are headed overseas, you can plan ahead with a travel book on your destination. We have travel books for all of these countries, and new books on wines too.

For more information, contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.