The Gering school board tackled issues stemming from an uncertain fiscal landscape in a budget session on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Superintendent Nicole Regan began by explaining the district’s guiding philosophies and goals for the budget and offering context on the district’s spending compared to state averages.

For example, she said that in the 2021-2022 school year, Gering spent $13,977 per pupil. The state average that year was more than $16,000.

“We are conservative in what we do and how we spend our money, and we need to be proud of that,” Regan said.

Regan emphasized good stewardship of public resources and fiscal sustainability throughout her presentation. But she also said meeting those goals are becoming especially difficult due to external factors in the economy and developments in the Nebraska Legislature.

What issues are adding complications to the district’s budget?

Those factors include common problems such as inflation, economic trends and the labor market, Regan said. But most of the board's discussion centered around the effect that recent state legislation will have on school funding.

One major issue facing the district is this year's changes in the state aid formula from Legislative Bill 583. The Star-Herald previously reported that Gering would see a net gain in 2023-24 from those changes, but Regan said that the district will lose much of this year's $1,500 per student in "foundation aid" that LB 583 restored to the aid formula.

“That $1,500 will be going down to $900 (per student) after the 2023-24 school year," Regan said. "So we are going to go into a tailspin a little bit when it comes to the basic needs formula of this state equalization aid," the major part of Gering's state funding.

State aid makes up around 35% of Gering's school budget, meaning such a significant swing in that revenue source could drastically impact the district’s finances.

As a whole, Regan said, the Legislature's changes have impacted budget stability and the ability of districts like Gering to effectively plan ahead and show good stewardship of tax money.

“There are a lot of swinging variables,” she said. “It makes us look like we don’t know what we’re doing.”

What is LB 243, and why would Gering take full advantage of it?

Another variable discussed at length was LB 243, which caps how much property tax income a school district can receive. Property taxes are the Gering schools' largest source of funding, making up around half the district’s income.

LB 243 says school districts can’t raise their tax requests by more than 3%, plus lesser amounts based on their enrollment and their numbers of students in poverty or for whom English isn’t their first language. Taxes to pay off school bonds aren’t covered.

For 2023-24, those combined factors would let the Gering district add up to 6% to what it received in property taxes last year, school officials said.

Board President Brian Copsey urged his colleagues to increase the tax request by the full amount that LB 243 allows. Next year's tax request otherwise would start from a lower base, school officials said, meaning the district would essentially leave property tax money on the table this year that it couldn’t make up the following year.

If the board approves the maximum allowable tax request, Business and Finance Director Stacy Rodriguez said, the district should save some of it to help provide some budget stability in the midst of a changing landscape.

“We want to be able to sustain and not have to rely on grants,” Rodriguez said. “This is a time where we can actually put money away for the future and basically plan five to 10 years down the road.”