Gering Public Schools will be providing free meals for kids at each of its buildings over the summer.

The Summer Meal Program is part of the district’s efforts to make sure kids are getting consistent meals throughout the summer. Beginning Tuesday, May 30, breakfast and lunch will be offered free of charge to children ages 1 to 18 at all Gering school locations.

Breakfast will be served on weekdays from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There are no income requirements to participate in the Summer Meal Program, and children do not have to be enrolled in the Gering Public Schools District to receive free meals. Adults are welcome to eat as well for $4.25 per meal.

The locations and schedule for each meal site are as follows:

Geil Elementary, 1600 D St., May 30-June 16.

Lincoln Elementary, 1725 13th St., May 30-Aug. 11.

Northfield Elementary,1900 Flaten Ave., May 30-June 16.

Gering Jr. High, 800 Q St., May 30-June 22.

Gering High School, 1500 U St., May 30-June 22.