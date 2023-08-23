With the help of his family, 20-year-old Jose Bello opened JB’s Mexican Restaurant in April. Since then Bello and his family have seen success with their particular style of Mexican food.

The restaurant is located at 1945 10th St. in Gering. They focus on more authentic Mexican food including alambres, huaraches and sopes, along with more familiar options like tacos and burritos.

While the family's previous restaurant, La Fondita, was on East Overland in Scottsbluff, Bello said he was happy with the new location and thought it presented an opportunity to help bring traffic to downtown Gering.

"We see the Mixing Bowl here, Melt just opened here as well and with us opening here, I kind of hope it encourages other people to come down here and open up other businesses," Bello said.

They also liked the location of the restaurant in relation in downtown Gering.

"We love supporting small businesses as much as we're a small business ourselves, it's a community we're trying to grow," he said. "Gering is a wonderful community."

Bello said he found his passion for cooking in Scottsbluff High School’s ProStart program, learning culinary arts.

Starting the restaurant has allowed him to rekindle his love for the kitchen.

“I loved doing the ProStart,” he said. “I did lose the passion for cooking for a little while during COVID.”

Bello said he is considering attending culinary school once the business at the restaurant has become more stable.

“Later on in life when I’m settled down and actually want to get all my certificates for everything, I want to work for it first and then blow through the college.”

Bello operates the restaurant with his family, including his mother, Josefina Ortega, his girlfriend Destiny Prime, as well as his two brothers, Edgar and Alexander.

While he said much of the restaurant remains a work in progress, Bello said he has a vision for what he wants people to experience when they come through his doors.

He wants customers to feel “as if you’re coming over to my house to have dinner, I mean that’s pretty much how we all look at it,” he said.

He referenced Prime as a welcoming presence in the front of house while he and his mother work in the kitchen.

While he had already gotten started on the décor and appearance of the restaurant as they opened, he still feels they have work to do.

“I was just going for the same kind of concept of what we had at (La Fondita), but that was all kind of stuff we just put together when we were first starting.”

He plans to update some of the amenities inside the restaurant like the countertops as well as possibly painting the floors and ceiling similarly to designs he had seen at some restaurants in Colorado.

Bello built his menu off had what had been popular and what had sold at La Fondita previously, which he says draw inspiration from his mother’s cooking and the dishes that she grew up with.

Some of the dishes available at the restaurant also find origins from specific regions in Mexico like huaraches, which are commonly found in central Mexico but are not as well known at American restaurants.

Huaraches are made with masa dough and layered with a variety of toppings including refried beans, meats, cheeses and vegetables.

Bello also drew inspiration from the State of Chihuahua in Mexico, where tortas, like the ones available on JB’s menu are prepared differently.

“Tortas, I know they can make them differently, and are really good over in Chihuahua, I actually kind of got inspired off of them,” he said. “When I make my own personal tortas, I throw chips in there like Hot Cheetos.”

Bello drew inspiration for his menu from his childhood and several regions across Mexico. He describes his cooking as “authentic Mexican food.”

“It’s a recipe my mom came up with so it doesn’t get more authentic to me,” Bello said.

He says he is excited for the early success his restaurant has seen and hopes to be able to provide memories and meals for years to come.

“We’re planning to stay here for a long time, as long as we can,” he said. “I love doing this, I love working with people, I love helping people.”