Gering High School’s Harmony celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday, July 13, with a local star studded show featuring performances by past and present members.

Harmony was founded by music teacher Duane Stukesbary in 1973 and directed by him until 2008 when he handed the reins to Shelly Muggli. A third director, Andrea Tritt, took over in the fall of 2022, just in time to shepherd in the monumental 50th anniversary.

Gering High School teacher, Harmony alumnus and assistant musical director Andy Stobel welcomed the crowd, which included community members and alumni who traveled from all over the country to celebrate the milestone.

“When Mr. Stukesbary developed Harmony as a class at Gering High School in the fall of 1973, he never dreamed that the group would go on to shape the musical journeys of students 50 years later,” he said. “Tonight, we honor Stukes, we honor Mrs. Muggli and we honor Miss Tritt, and we want to thank them for the investment that they have made in the lives of so many of us.”

Tritt expressed her gratitude for the trust and support that made her first year as the director of Harmony the resounding success that it was.

“This was my first year here, and honestly, it was a really great year. I was welcomed really well by students, staff, admin. … It’s been a fairly easy transition, I think. I’m really happy to be here. Thank you all so much for all of your support this year,” Tritt said.

Two female ensembles performed selections from Gering High School’s 2023 production of “Footloose”: “Learning to Be Silent” and “I Need a Hero.”

Harmony alumnus and West Nebraska Arts Center Program Manager Stephanie Coley followed up with a performance of Etta James’ “At Last.”

Stobel, his younger brother, Luke, and Gering speech coach Tyler Thompson then took the stage to reunite an ensemble they performed in together throughout the early 2000s and delivered a rousing gospel number.

The crowd was treated to several recorded greetings from alumni who were unable to attend, including Gering graduate Jim Clark, who spent three years in Harmony from 1991 to 1993. Clark made a point of recognizing the band that accompanied the choir during his time, in addition to just how many fond memories he and his peers hold onto.

“There was so much talent and skill and joy and fun over the years,” Clark said. “There were so many wonderful experiences that came out of it. We took every opportunity to make sure we put on the best performances we possibly could back there 30 years ago.”

Tritt then let the crowd in on a bit of Harmony history concerning Clark, who once played the role of Major-General Stanley in Stukesbary’s first production of “The Pirates of Penzance.” The role was later reprised by Stobel, who performed the character’s iconic number, “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General,” for the audience.

Brothers Brad (1985) and Doug Henrichs (1987) took things in a different direction with an instrumental performance. After leaving Gering, Doug Henrichs began a career as a percussionist in New York City. He has since worked on numerous Broadway productions, including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.”

Though he was not able to attend the anniversary concert due to the coinciding premier of Theatre West’s “Guys and Dolls: In Concert,” 1994 graduate and Broadway luminary Sal Sabella joined via video. Sabella shared the story of how seeing a Harmony concert as a young child at McKinley Elementary School changed the course of his entire life.

“I remember seeing what an amazing show and energy and the joy that Harmony brought to my school. When I saw it I was like, ‘I want to do that,’” Sabella said. “It’s incredible that seeing something for the first time can spark kind of the passion and the drive and direction that I wanted to go in. It’s all because of Stukes and Harmony.”

Several ensembles proved how much of a family affair Harmony has become to many, including the Boyds and Harmony’s first three-generation family, the Hebberts. The Hebbert family spans all five decades of the choir’s history and performed under all three directors.

Finally, Duane Stukesbary himself took the stage to express his amazement for just how far his Pops Choir — as it was originally known — had come and how much effort Muggli and Tritt have dedicated to keeping its legacy alive for so many years.

“These two young ladies are so involved in continuing this program, and I never would have expected that. I would have expected a new teacher to come and do it their way,” he said. “The fact that they’ve kept this going is just amazing to me.”

Stukesbary paid homage to his Harmony family with a performance of “Hello Again” from the 1980 movie musical “The Jazz Singer” before inviting alumni from all 50 years onto the stage to sing the show choir’s iconic theme song together.

“In 75-76 we sang this song in choir, and the kids who came into Harmony the next year really liked it and wanted to keep it,” Stukesbary said. “It’s kind of evolved from there. It’s a song that just shares that hope, that dream we have that someday we’re all going to be able to get along and do something together for the good of all of us. That’s what it’s about.”

As Harmony passed its half century mark, Stukesbary expressed his immense gratitude for the group’s past as well as his sincere hope for the future members who will continue its message of hope for generations to come.

“Thank you all. You guys mean so much to me, and it’s a joy to be here,” he said. “Best of luck to those of you who are in there next year. You’re the 51st, and you’re going to carry it on, I know.”