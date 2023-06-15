The Legacy of the Plains Museum received a $1,200 donation from Nebraska State Questers. The grant is designated for the museum’s archival program.

The local chapter Scotts Bluff #1346 applied for the grant on behalf of the museum, and as part of the grant, they are asked to volunteer and assist in other ways with the grant recipient.

“We help the museum on a regular basis.” Jan Van Newkirk, state preservation and restoration chairman, said. “Several of our members and the members of the other Questers Chapter, the Dome Rockers, enjoy volunteering here.”

The grant will be used to purchase archival grade boxes for some of our most vulnerable items, which include maps, pictures, old documents, clothing, uniforms, and other textiles. It helps the museum achieve their goal of organizing, protecting, and properly storing our irreplaceable collections.

Executive Director, Dave Wolf, said he is grateful for the grant and assistance the Questers provide.

“Both of our Questers groups are amazing, and they contribute some much to our museum. Whether it is serving on committees, helping out with events, dressing up for kids, or their amazing entries in our Trees along the Trail contest, I know I can count on these ladies when we need something done. The grant will go a long way in providing proper protection for our collections