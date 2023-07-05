GERING — The Gering junior and senior Legion baseball teams had successful outings against Bridgeport Monday night.

The Gering PVC seniors got a superb pitching performance from Aiden Cervantez as he allowed three hits in five innings of work in a 14-1 win.

Bridgeport jumped out to an early lead in the juniors game but Gering took control from there in a 9-1 victory.

Both junior teams are nearing the end the season. Bridgeport played its last game and will not compete in the Class C tournament this weekend. The Gering junior team was scheduled for a matchup with WESTCO Express on Wednesday and then host the Class B Area tournament on Friday.

Coach Travis Gable said the Gering junior team has a good chance to make the Class B state tournament as two teams will advance from the Alliance tournament. Sidney and Chadron are also part of the four-team field.

The pairings for the area tournament will be announced Thursday.

“The junior team just needs to be consistent,” Gable said. “The pitchers have to throw strikes and we have to do the little things right and I think the area is wide open for them. They are in a good position to make a run at it and do what they got to do.”

Gering outhit Bridgeport 9-1 in the junior Legion matchup. Bo Gable and Barron Williams each had two hits in the contest. Gable had two RBI with a run scored while Williams had two runs scored with an RBI. Gable also had a double.

Bridgeport was led by Kaden Schultz with both hits for Bridgeport, while Connor Posey scored the only run of the game for the Bombers.

Gering scored runs in three of the four innings in the senior matchup. Gering batted around in the first inning and scored five on just three hits. Tanner Gartner, Keenan Allen, and Chris Bliss all had singles.

“We came out and did what we needed to do to win,” Gable said. “It wasn’t our best game by any means, but we put the ball in play, made some plays defensively, and then we did what we needed to do to win.

“This time of year we talk a lot about consistency and doing the little things that can help us win ballgames,” he said. “We did that tonight and we have to continue to do that over the next couple of weeks and put ourselves in a good position.”

Gable did say Cervantez did well on the mound for Gering.

“He threw well. He did what he was asked to do,” he said. “We ask those guys to get ahead in the count and keep the pitch count down and he did exactly that. He threw a lot of strikes for us.”

Bridgeport coach Chuck Murrell said his team did as well as they could.

“It was another tough game,” Murrell said. “Our schedule is very challenging. We are just happy to get out here and perform. We are just trying to grow every game and focus on the details and do the little things right and go from there.”

Murrell said Bridgeport is a young team that has earned experience this summer

“We talked about the schedule early in the season and we know the schedule will help us down the line,” Murrell said. “When you play programs like Gering, Chadron, WESTCO and Alliance, it just makes you better. Those teams have great players and great coaches and it simply makes us better.

“That was our plan that it would train us too so when we get to districts, by taking that training and going from there,” Murrell said. “We don’t play any Class C teams out here at all. We play these Class B and A teams. This is good for us. It is humbling, but the guys have really good attitudes and they know the process. We are just trying to get better every night.”

Gering added four runs in the third and five more in the fourth for the 14-0 lead. Bridgeport scratched across a run in the fifth

Bridgeport got singles from Matt Monheiser, Holden Schultz and Levi Weyerts.

Gering finished with eight hits, all singles. Gartner and Allen each had two hits with three runs scored. Cervantez and Bliss each scored twice, while Williams had two RBI.