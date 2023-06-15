Unlike last year’s hot and dry conditions, gardeners this year have needed to adapt to the cooler wet conditions of this spring to prepare their yards for the annual Theatre West Garden Walk coming up on Sunday, June 25.

In its 30th year of showcasing local landscapes, this year’s walk features two Gering properties— Cliff and Sheree Verbeck and Gary and Myla Whitaker — and three Scottsbluff properties — John and Jennifer Buttle, Brian and Trista DeLunger, and Jeff and Lori Reifschneider.

Trista and Brian DeLunger are busy getting their yard prepared for the walk. From the front curb to the alley, care has been taken to plant a variety of vegetation that will bloom at different times throughout the year. They’re both hoping that their showcase, canna lilies, that love the heat, flower just in time for the garden walk.

“The cooler temperatures and moisture this year has been an interesting challenge,” Trista DeLunger said.

No matter what blooms the weekend of the garden walk, the DeLunger yard is something to behold.

“We have hundreds of cannas,” she said. “We love tropical flowers. We actually wanted to move to Hawaii.”

They moved to their home on Third Avenue in Scottsbluff about five years ago. Trista was just days away from delivering their second daughter, Violet, when they moved in and began the extensive renovation of the property.

Brian said, “We had to basically take the yard down to nothing with the exception of the locust tree which is the central point of the yard. Luckily though, it’s a honey locust tree that doesn’t shed the pods.”

According to Trista, the couple has a good gardening relationship.

“I pick them and he makes it happen since he has a green thumb.”

Brian’s grandmother was in a garden club so he says “it comes naturally.”

Beyond thousands of flowers and a perfectly manicured yard, the entire property was designed with functionality in mind. The towering tree is a favorite place for Violet and her almost 10-year-old sister, Livia, to play. Perfect for climbing or nestling in the branches to read a book, it’s surrounded by flowers and a grassy area perfect for games. Overlooking the yard is a spacious patio with a pathway that leads back to another play area and elevated playhouse. A large detached garage was added to the property and the ground in the alley, abutting the garage, is used as a vegetable garden.

This is the DeLunger’s first experience with the Theatre West Garden Walk. Nominated by Garden Walk Committee co-chair Cee Merrigan, they said they are excited for a good turnout. In years past, more than 200 people have come through the tour. Each yard has two volunteers from the garden club available to answer questions and the homeowners will be available as well.

Tickets for the walk are $20/adult and free for children under 10. They can be purchased in advance at the Theatre West Box Office, from Theatre West Board Members, and Gering Garden Center, Dirt Stix, Peaceful Prairie in Mitchell, Great Gardens in Torrington, The Mixing Bowl and Compliments.

Several community businesses have also donated prizes for participants: a decorative perennial by Anita’s Greenscaping, 2 gnomes by Compliments, 4 hanging baskets from Dirt Stix, Yard Decor from Flower Basket at Main Street Market, a decorative plant from Gering Garden Center, a $50 gift card from Great Gardens in Torrington, a $75 gift card from Peaceful Prairie Nursery in Mitchell, some yard decor from RWMC gift shop, and Westco donated 12 pounds of Bill’s Rose Food.

On the day of the walk, the property at 2609 Fourth Ave, Scottsbluff will act as a central point where day-of tickets can be purchased, the prize drawing entries can be dropped off, and where bottled water will be provided. Water will be provided in Gering at 355 K street.