Gering Public Schools invited teachers who are new to the district to introduce themselves by answering questions in a survey. The Gering Courier will run those responses this week and future weeks.

• Todd Kraus, Sixth grade social studies teacher

Introduce yourself: Hello, everyone. My name is Todd Kraus. I was raised on a farm in the Scottsbluff/Gering valley which instilled into me the values to want to help others. Becoming a teacher allows me to try to impact students in a positive way and reinforce the ability to see others succeed. Outside of the classroom I enjoy being outside boating, golfing, sightseeing and experiencing nature. I am a big Husker Nation supporter and try to attend or watch as many Big Red events as possible with friends and family. I love to travel as much as possible and am continuously planning my next adventure.! I am happy to begin my journey as part of the Bulldog family.

What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? Or what inspired you to pursue a career in education?

My fifth/sixth grade teacher Mrs. Dormann and seventh/eighth grade teacher Mr. Porupsky were my inspirations. They made going to school an event. I wanted to show up, see my friends, learn new topics, and they made it fun to be there. They made me want to reach kids and have a positive impact in some way in their lives.

What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

The excitement of being in a family environment, a positive culture, and learning from my peers to create a great learning atmosphere for students.

The last great book I read or my all-time favorite childhood book was: Green Eggs and Ham

Tell us about one of your grandest adventures or something your students would be surprised to find out about you": I am a United States Army veteran.

• Erron Ashing, seventh grade resource teacher

Introduce yourself: I am a happy-go-lucky person. I try to go with the flow. I received my bachelor's degree from Grand Canyon University and am currently working on my master's in special education. I will be teaching at the Gering Middle School. I have been with the GPS when Cedar Canyon was still open, took a break in Chadron for a bit, but came back to Gering Public Schools.

What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? Or what inspired you to pursue a career in education?

Mrs. Judy Land, Kindergarten teacher. She allowed me to grow and encouraged me to keep going.

What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

Working in a positive and generous school district.

The last great book I read or my all-time favorite childhood book was: My favorite book of all time as a child was "The Little Engine That Could."

Tell us about one of your grandest adventures or something your students would be surprised to find out about you:

My grandest adventure is being a mom of three beautiful children, two girls and one boy, and grandma of six wonderful grandchildren, five boys and one girl.

Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family to open the door of connections?

I love chocolate and snowmen.

• Virginia Deam-Nein, sixth grade P.E. teacher

Introduce yourself: Hi! I'm from Wray, Colorado, and I graduated in May 2023 from Hastings College with a degree in health and physical education. I am a first year teacher at Gering Public Schools and I will be teaching sixth grade P.E.

What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? Or what inspired you to pursue a career in education?

P.E. was my favorite subject in elementary school through high school. I didn't know I wanted to become a teacher until my junior year of college when I took some education classes and it finally felt like I was on the right path.

What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

I'm looking forward to working with/learning from more experienced teachers and building relationships with the students.

The last great book I read or my all-time favorite childhood book was: "Where the Red Fern Grows."

Tell us about one of your grandest adventures or something your students would be surprised to find out about you:

One of my grandest adventures was going to Spain in 2020 for a travel abroad opportunity with Hastings College. We stayed with host families in Murcia and visited the cathedral and Catholic University of Murcia. Then we went to Cartagena and saw the ocean and I found sea glass on the shore. Then we traveled to Granada and went to the Alhambra. Our last stop was in Madrid, where we got to go inside the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of the Real Madrid soccer team.

• Janette Miller, sixth, seventh and eighth grade business teacher

Introduce yourself: Hi, Bulldogs. My name is Janette Miller and I am so excited to be a part of your excellent team where the potential for a long bright future is encouraged.

I have a Bachelor’s of business administration from Fort Hays State University with an emphasis in marketing and computer information systems. I am currently enrolled at the University of Nebraska Kearney and Jimmy Swaggart Bible College.

What I like to do for fun is spend time with my family; husband, Ron, and two children, Ben and Jere, and my nephew, Cutter. I cheer at baseball games, go swimming, read the Bible, bake cookies, and church. I only use bribery in the form of chocolate chip cookies. :) Previously, I’ve been a HelpDesk technician, property manager, stay-at-home mom, housekeeper and janitor, substitute teacher and now a teacher.

What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? Or what inspired you to pursue a career in education?

I was inspired to pursue a career in education because of the awesome students at all the Gering Public Schools when I was a substitute teacher this last year. I wanted to be a light in their world, and encourage them to learn while having fun. Also, the supportive and positive staff members at GPS are encouraging and welcoming.

What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

I look forward to being a part of an excellent team where no student is left behind, and being able to lead my students to a whole new world of exploring computer science technology and business office applications. We are going to have fun and learn at the same time!

The last great book I read or my all-time favorite childhood book was: The Expositor’s Study Bible KJV

Tell us about one of your grandest adventures or something your students would be surprised to find out about you:

I love to travel. I went to Bangkok, Thailand, when I was in college for an international business tour. I visited a Nike factory, a ramen noodle factory, a World Bank and had fun at the beach. Then I traveled to Cancun, Mexico, and enjoyed the beautiful ocean scenery and hospitality. My dream is to visit Jerusalem, Israel and take a tour of the Holy Land.

Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family to open the door of connections?

All of my students know me as Mrs. Miller and you all are welcome to come visit with me if you have questions or just want to say hello. My email is jmiller@geringschools.net and I will try to get back with you as quickly as possible.

I am very excited for the opportunity to explore computer science, keyboarding, web design and Microsoft Office 365 applications with you this next year. Parents, I’m here for you too. If you have questions or concerns or would like to discuss what your child is learning, I’m here to help you as a team member in your child’s education. I will do everything I can to support their learning with you.

• Madi Bates, behavior intervention teacher

Introduce yourself: I grew up in Torrington, Wyoming, and graduated with my bachelor’s degree in 2021 from Black Hills State University and am currently pursuing my master’s from there as well. I’ve been working with at-risk and mental health youth in a variety of settings for the past eight years.

What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? Or what inspired you to pursue a career in education?

My mom. She was my social studies teacher and coach throughout my junior high and high school academic and athletic career. She taught me that I can do difficult things, even if I don’t want to.

What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

Being involved and building positive relationships with the community.

The last great book I read or my all-time favorite childhood book was: My favorite childhood book was "Caps for Sale" by Esphyr Slobodkina.

Tell us about one of your grandest adventures or something your students would be surprised to find out about you:

I love music and have well over 100 albums on vinyl.

• Meredith Christiansen, STEM and eighth grade science

Introduce yourself: I have been married for 19 years and have seven children. This is my seventh year in the classroom and many years of experience with my in-home daycare and preschool. We are super excited to be Bulldogs now.

What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? Or what inspired you to pursue a career in education?

My oldest child, Alexis, was my inspiration to become a teacher. It was amazing to see her apply what she learned and know I was making a difference in her world.

What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

What I am looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog is having a strong unit with staff and students.

The last great book I read or my all-time favorite childhood book was: The last great book I read was A Child Called "It" by Dave Pelzer.

Tell us about one of your grandest adventures or something your students would be surprised to find out about you: I have seven children all with “A” names and ages: 19 (in college at Purdue!), 16, 13, 8, 4, 2 and 1.

Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family to open the door of connections?

I love having visitors and I always have kids in my classroom to see my bearded dragon named Leonard and my red-eared slider turtle named Penny. They also love treats (mealworms, goldfish and crickets). I also love Oreos.

• Fritz Murphy, seventh grade ELA

Introduce yourself: I graduated from Northwestern College in 2021. I taught in Colorado for two years before I decided to move to Gering. I have been published in academic and literary journals. I love to spend time with my family, read, write and ride my bike.

What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? Or what inspired you to pursue a career in education?

My faith in Christ inspired my pursuit in education. My students' ideas, stories, and experiences matter because they matter. I believe everyone has something to say. I got into teaching English because I want to help them say it better.

What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

The community.

The last great book I read or my all-time favorite childhood book was: The last great book I read was "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

Tell us about one of your grandest adventures or something your students would be surprised to find out about you: My students might be surprised to know that I am a terrible speller.

Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family to open the door of connections?

I am excited to be here.