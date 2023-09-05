Gering Public Schools invited teachers who are new to the district to introduce themselves by answering questions in a survey. The Gering Courier will run those responses this week and future weeks.

Stephanie Berger, second grade teacher

Introduce yourself: My name is Stephanie Berger. I’m married with three kids who all attend Gering schools. I love running, cycling and working out. I enjoy live music and watching my kids play sports. I have been in education for nine years; the first few years as a para and substitute teacher and the past five years as an elementary teacher. I am really looking forward to becoming a teacher at Gering Public Schools.

What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? Or what inspired you to pursue a career in education?

I’ve had many great teachers growing up that have helped shape my love for teaching. However, my time as a para provided me with an amazing experience that showed me how impactful teachers are in the lives of kids. I knew that I wanted to be an educator and have that same positive impact on children.

What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

Working with great teachers and administrators. I am also excited to teach in the same district where my kids attend school.

The last great book I read or my all-time favorite childhood book was: There are too many incredible books to pick a favorite but one that stands out to me from my childhood is “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” One of my elementary teachers read this to my class and I just remember being intrigued by the magic of the book.

Tell us about one of your grandest adventures or something your students would be surprised to find out about you: Becoming a mom has been my greatest adventure.

Laura Gool, third, fourth and fifth grade special education teacher

What teacher had a significant impact on your life and why? Or what inspired you to pursue a career in education?

Special education has always had my heart.

What are you looking forward to most about becoming a Gering Bulldog?

That positive feeling of knowing you were a part of a student’s journey at a specific point/time. It is amazing to see individual student growth from year to year.

The last great book I read or my all-time favorite childhood book was: My all-time favorite childhood books were The Baby-Sitters Club series.

Tell us about one of your grandest adventures or something your students would be surprised to find out about you: My husband and I went deep sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and I caught two puffer fish.

Is there anything else you would like to share with the Bulldog family to open the door of connections?

Keep smiling and let the laughter flow when you can. It can get you through some awkward times.

New teacher Calene Southard did not respond to the survey