As the Monument Marathon marks its 12th year, a higher prize purse will remain in place to attract runners and walkers, while some changes are also planned.

“This race is just such a special event,” Jennifer Reisig, WNCC Foundation director and marathon race director said during a press conference about the Monument Marathon. This year, the marathon will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30. The event is made up of a full marathon, half-marathon, 5K and a half-marathon relay.

“...We have something for everyone. We have something for elite runners from around the world. We have something for really good runners who are right here locally — we’ve had local runners who have set our course record. We have something for those who want to do 26 miles, 13, 5K.

Last year, title sponsor Platte Valley Companies stepped forward to offer additional funds that allowed the marathon to increase the prize purse.

Platte Valley Companies CEO/President Hod Kosman said the company has been honored to be a part of “a wonderful event.”

“The marathon brings out the best in our community,” he said. “And I can say that, because it’s not really hard to bring out the best in our community.”

He praised the organization of the marathon, as lead by Reisig and other WNC Foundation employees.

He also said that it’s an exciting event of which to be a part.

“It’s very awesome to be standing at the finish line,” he said, referring to the tradition of Kosman and other PVB leaders to welcome runners as they cross the finish line and giving them their race medals. The marathon is able to show the participants the benefits of the valley, he said.

Reisig said that marathon organizers continue to strive to meet the missions that lead the founding of the event: to promote the beauty of the region, build tourism and encourage healthy lifestyles in the community. It’s No. 1 mission, and most important, is to raise funds to support student success at WNCC. To date, she said, the Monument Marathon has raised $510,285 to fund scholarships for WNCC students. Last year, the marathon raised $53,308.

As of Wednesday, Reisig said, 122 runners had registered from five different countries — the United States, Morocco, Kenya, the UK and Germany — and 23 states. Last year, participants ranged in age from 6 years old to 86.

Some changes along the route are occurring this year, which were made as the marathon apples for certification of its course by USA Track & Field (USTAF). Being a USATF course requires the course to be accurately measured for distance, which Reisig said is a process that will involve a course measure traveling to the area from Colorado, and it allows the race to serve as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

As the Monument Marathon’s certification expired in December 2022, Reisig said it allowed for some changes to the route. Reisig said she gathered feedback from participants, course and safety marshals and others as part of that process.

Changes to the route will result in runners running the same course for the last 13 miles of both races. Some changes will result in making the course less confusing, such as eliminating a zig zag of the route that took place in the Meadows subdivision in Gering. Another change for the marathon route will take the course from D Street to J Street, where the runners will pass the Dome Rock Diamonds and Oregon Trail Stadium, were the Pioneers play. Reisig said the change will offer some shaded areas for runners, while also taking the route along some of the amenities that Gering has to offer.

Three past runners of the Monument Marathon spoke at the press conference, sharing their experiences: Stacy Ring, who has ran in the marathon since its inception and will run again; Brady Shaul, who has run two half-marathons and will return this year; and Amy Seiler, who ran in the half-marathon twice, including her first time after finishing treatments for cancer. Seiler is now involved in the race as he director of parks, recreation and leisure services for the City of Gering.

Ring, who said she hated running as a young person, touted the health benefits of the marathon. She said training for the race each year has helped her with a chronic health condition and with staying healthy.

“We have such a great challenging course,” she said. “It’s scenic. It’s beautiful. I’ve lived here all my life and I never get sick of doing the same course every year.”

After running the half-marathon for his first time, Shaul said he “was ready to go bach the next weekend and do it again,” which he said was a testament to how good the event is. He said he is excited to run it again this year and praised the changes to the route.

“It’s an awesome experience,” he said. “I think that’s why we’re starting to see a lot of people from not only the United States, but other countries gain interest.”

Seiler also praised the course, but she sang the praises of the organizers and the volunteers.

“The thing that I think is so special about this race is the people and the volunteers that are out there on the course who are being encouraging,” she said. During her first year running the half-marathon, she said, the weather was bad, but the volunteers who were out for hours, a demonstration of the committment that has made the race successful.

Today, she said, she and her family like to cheer people on as they pass her family’s home on Country Club road and she thinks that the route changes will be appreciated by the runners.

“I love, love, lvoe what you are doing to improve for the next 10 years and can’t wait to see what you guys come up with next, when it is time for you to recertify again.”

Though it was too early to indicate any trends, Reisig said, registration numbers were higher at this date than in 2018-19. Though people can register for the race up to the day before the marathon, race registrations typically increase as rate increases near. Race registration increases will occur on June 1 and Sept. 1.

For more information about the Monument Marathon, visit its website, www.monumentmarathon.com.