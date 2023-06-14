GERING— “Here comes the pony!”

Every year, the National Pony Express Association reignites the spirit and memory of the Pony Express during the annual Re-Ride, where letters are carried in a mochila by over 750 riders on the original Pony Express Trail. The 1,966-mile, eight state event is conducted 24 hours a day until the mail is delivered to its destination. This year, the Re-Ride will be traveling east-bound from Sacramento, California, to St. Joseph, Missouri.

Monument volunteer Jerry Lucas will be set up inside visitor center theater on Wednesday, June 14 starting at 4 p.m. to provide a short talk about the history of the Pony Express. Following the program, see the Pony Express in action when the annual Re-Ride stops at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

The Re-Ride is expected to arrive at Scotts Bluff National Monument at 4:45 p.m. but can be early or late. Follow the ride at nationalponyexpress.org/annual-re-ride/follow-the-ride/

Also, further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting the monument's website at nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.