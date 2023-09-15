The Gering Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. to consider a Conditional Use Permit for a proposed casino and horse racing track on the south side of town.

An application for a Conditional Use Permit related to the proposed “racino” was previously submitted by Scotts Bluff Exposition and Racing, Inc. (SBER) and granted on Sept. 21, 2021. That permit was then granted a one-year extension on July 19, 2022.

As the city’s zoning code only allows for a single extension to be granted, SBER has requested a new Conditional Use Permit for the same project, which has not yet begun construction.

City Administrator Pat Heath previously told the Star-Herald that the project was in limbo pending licensure from the State of Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The Gaming Commission is, in turn, waiting on the results of a study to determine the viability of this and other proposed racino projects, which could take until Jan. 1, 2025, to complete.

The proposed racino would be constructed on 104.67 acres of agricultural land between Five Rocks Road and Highway 71, south of Kimball Avenue and north of Robidoux Road. It would mainly be comprised of a horse racetrack and corresponding buildings, seating and parking.

Construction of a casino would take place in the second phase of the project. The casino would operate 24 hours a day, all year, and feature electronic games, table games, sports wagering, a hotel, restaurants and a potential convention center.

City Engineer Annie Folck told the Star-Herald that she’s heard some misconceptions concerning the city’s involvement in “bringing a casino to town.” The role of the city and the Planning Commission, she said, is not so direct.

“We’re not bringing in anything,” she said. “This is a project that was proposed by a private entity, and our role is to give building approval through the Conditional Use Permit and do our best to ensure that the proposal does not negatively impact any of the surrounding properties.”

She went on to say that although there is some discussion among community members about whether or not a casino will be a good addition to the area, local government really only has the power to determine whether the proposed location is appropriate. Since the use of the land is legal under Nebraska law, it isn’t up to them to accept or reject the idea altogether.

“We can determine where it goes, where in the community it fits best,” she said. “But we can’t just say, ‘We don’t want casinos, end of story.’ That’s not an option.”

The specific topic of conversation during Tuesday’s public hearing: whether the proposed location is appropriate and what additional considerations should be made in granting the Conditional Use Permit.

The conditions recommended by the Planning Commission include things like landscaping, limiting light pollution, direction of loudspeakers, conducting a traffic study and payment for necessary utility improvements, all of which would be the responsibility of SBER.

These conditions were all agreed to when the original permit was approved, but Folck said that at least one new condition has been added this time around.

“One of our conditions that we added is that they’ll do a housing study, and based on the results of that study, they would be required to either build their own housing on their own property or contract with somebody else to build additional housing to house their own workers,” she said.

This consideration was made due to significant changes in the housing market, which the city realizes cannot handle the estimated 300 full- and part-time employees the racino expects to recruit.

Public comment is encouraged at Tuesday’s hearing, particularly from those who live near the proposed building site and might be impacted by its operations or have specific complaints.