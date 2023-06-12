GERING — Tyler Bryant tossed five strong innings and recorded nine strikeouts Sunday night in his last start for the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

He helped the Pioneers to an 8-3 win over the Gamedway Angels at Oregon Trail Park Stadium on Special Olympics night.

The right-handed pitcher who is from Amarillo, Texas, signed a professional contract with the Tupper Lake Riverpigs of the Empire League in New York.

“Getting nine strikeouts on the mound is crazy,” Bryant said while starting to show some emotion. “I love everyone. It has been a fun month here, man, in my last college outing. I am Going out with a bang.”

“I appreciate everyone that has come out and keep coming out in supporting these boys because they deserve it,” Bryant said. “My emotions are everywhere and I appreciate all the summer teams I have played on (through the years). I am going to keep playing as long as I can. This is the next step in my career that I have to take.”

Bryant made three appearances on the hill for the Pioneers in his short stint with the Pioneers. Bryant went 2-1 in his three starts and had 24 strikeouts while allowing just five runs. Bryant had a 2.25 ERA while a pioneer and had a season-best 10 strikeouts against the North Platte Plainsmen on May 23.

The contest was a pitcher’s dual for most of the innings along with some fine defensive plays.

“My pitching was just my perseverance and just to keep going,” Bryant said. “Baseball is hard. You will get out and you will struggle a little bit, but we kept fighting and that is what we looked for. We found it. I couldn’t appreciate any more. They helped me out to get settled in early and that is what happens.”

The Pioneers made the most of their offensive opportunities Sunday.

Western Nebraska finished with 15 hits in the contest to just seven for the Angels. The Pioneers had six doubles in the contest, including two from Isaiah Gibbs. The other doubles came from Brad Hallock, Aidan Orr, Austin Birkhoff, and Hunter McCollum.

Five different Pioneers had two or more hits in the contest.

Orr and Birkoff each had three hits. Orr scored one run while Birkhoff had two RBI. Gibbs, Hallock, and McCollum all had two hits, and Gibbs had two doubles with two RBI and a run scored,

Hallock had two runs scored and an RBI. McCollum scored once in the contest.

The Pioneers led 2-1 through six innings and broke the game open with four runs in the seventh on three hits. All the runs came with two outs in the inning, Both Cameron Schneider and Gibbs drove in two runs in the frame.

The Pioneers added two more runs in the eigth on Birkhoff’s double. Gameday scored twice in the ninth but could come no closer as the Pioneers beat the Angels for the second time in a four-game homestand.

The Pioneers will be on the road for four games in the Denver area when they face the Cage Rats on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then the Gameday Angels on Thursday and Friday.

Western Nebraska hosts the North Platte Plainsmen Saturday and Sunday.