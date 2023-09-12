SCOTTSBLUFF — Gering won the Western Conference Invite softball tournament title on Saturday with a 3-0 record.

The Bulldogs beat Chadron (18-2), Alliance (14-3) and Scottsbluff (9-0).

Scottsbluff, Alliance and Chadron all finished with 1-2 marks, but the Bearcats placed second due to the least runs allowed in the three games.

Scottsbluff beat Alliance (16-4) and lost to Chadron (15-13). Alliance beat Chadron 4-1 in the other tournament game.

The all conference team consisted of: Sarah Wiese, Gabby Moreno, Danae Savala, Avah Escamilla and Liz Wiese (Gering); Zoey Paez, Taum Heimerman and Marley Laucomer (Scottsbluff); Ciera Hudson and Hannah Schneider (Alliance); Kinley Richardson and Sara Lebere (Chadron).

Football

DOUGLAS, Wyoming — Creighton Beals scored the lone touchdowns for Gering as the Bulldogs fell to Douglas, 40-6 on Friday.

Gering finished with 188 offensive yards, 152 of which came on the ground.

The Bulldogs (1-2) travel to Ogallala this week.

Girls golf

Gering finished fourth in its home invite on Monday afternoon at Monument Shadows

Scottsbluff finished first with a team score of 336 and Chadron was a distant second (412). Sidney and Gering finished with team rounds of 432 and 451, respectively, in the nine-team meet.

Lauren Doll finished 19th overall to lead the Bulldogs.

Scottsbluff’s Nielli Heinhold won the meet with an even-round score of 72. She was followed by teammates Aidde Peck and Caitlyn Lewis.

Cross country

CHADRON —Gering’s Axton Stone and Sidney’s Talissa Tanquary won the boys and girls varsity races, respectively, Friday afternoon.

Stone finished the 5,000 meter course in 17 minutes, 55.50 seconds, and was one of four Bulldogs runners in the top seven spots.

Nathan Seiler finished second, followed by Aiden Narvais (fourth) and Gage Ruzicka (seventh). Gering won the team title with 14 points, followed by Alliance and Sidney.

Alliance’s Trevor Zurn and Devin Graham were third and fifth, respectively. Teammates Beenjamin Cassatt-Reina was eighth, one spot ahead of teammate Asher Saka. Alliance finished with 25 points.

Tanquary finished the 5K in 21:37,21 and teammate Kylee Kampfe was fifth as the Raiders won the team title with 33 points.

Gering and Chadron both finished with 35 points with the Bulldogs getting second place on a tie-breaker. Alison Bradonfor and Erin Cawiezel finished third and ninth, respectively, to pace Gering.

Chadron’s Lillie Uhing was fourth, and teammes Jentsyn Fuller and Grace Pyle took eighth and ninth, respectively.

Volleyball

KEARNEY — Gering improved to 4-0 with a five-set win over Chadron on Thursday

Scores were 23-25, 20-25, 28-26, 28-26, 15-7.

Chadron scored the first five points of the fourth set and built a 16-11 lead. Gering tied the set at 17-17 on two Ella Rotherham points. With the score knotted at 26-26, Gering got back-to-back kills from Jaxie John to close out the set.

The fifth set was all Gering as Alex Gonzalez-Orozco served six straight points Chadron came back to make it 9-4, but Jacey Cochran had four points for a 14-4 lead. Another John kill closed out the match.

Cochran finished with 28 kills to lead a trio of players in double figures. Jaxie John and Ella Rotherman added 21 and 12 kills, respectively.

Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had 29 digs and Aubrey Anderson and Neveah Hrasky added 32 and 26 assists, respectively.

Boys tennis

NORTH PLATTE — Gering finished fourth in the North Platte Invite on Friday. The Bulldogs No. 2 singles player, Patrick Sauter, and the No. 2 doubles team of Bridger Wallace and Frost Wallace both finished second in their respective divisions. Both had 3-1 records on the day.

Gering travels to the Lexington Invite on Thursday.