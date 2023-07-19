GERING — Bright and early Saturday, July 15, cyclists gathered at the bottom of the Scotts Bluff National Monument for the Hill Climb race.

Once again, Cameron Wagner came out on top during the race that is held as part of the community’s Oregon Trail Days celebration.

Wagner made the 1.6-mile climb up Summit Road in 6 minutes, 40 seconds. He was the top male finisher for the third year in a row and it was his sixth time overall. Jarred Berger earned second overall in 6:54, and Justin Brester garnered third in 8:45.

“It feels really good to test yourself up that hill every year and compare your times with the previous years,” Wagner said. “I felt pretty good about it. I was breathing pretty hard.

Lisa Holowiski won the women’s division in 11:32. Becky Knott placed second in 11:58, and Angie Hilbert earned third in 13:56. This year’s event commemorated Merlin Anderson, a long-time rider who died on June 7.

Holowiski, a local rider, enjoys the event and its growth over the years.

“It’s a tough ride, it’s fun to come out though, but I’m from the area and its nice to see the cycling community has grown so much,” Holowski said. “It was really tough today though, there’s some smoke in the air and that makes it tougher, but it was good and I’m glad it’s done.”

Judy Wilson won the 70-and-older age category in the women’s division, and also had the honor of being the oldest competitor overall. She was thankful for the good riding weather and opportunity to compete.

“I come out every year if the weather is good,” Wilson said. “I decide the morning of (the event), and it’s a good challenge. It doesn’t take too long, and it’s just fun to ride with other people.”

Al Falcione was the top men’s finisher in the 70-and-over category in 13:20. Tom Smith was second in 14:19.

Matthew Ciesielski won the boys 14-and-under class in 10:15, and joined by division winners Tyler Franklin (15-19 years), Brester (20-29), Wagner (30-39), Berger (40-49), Jayson Walford (50-59) and David Booth (60-69).

Event organizer Daryl Payne said the participation is almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

“I don’t know when this tradition first got started, and nobody I could talk to knew either, so we’re hoping to get another 20 to 30 years out of this,” Payne said. “We’re just finally catching up with (COVID-19) numbers.

“But I want to really just give my thanks to the parks service and the rangers out here who really facilitate putting this event on. Its one of the best venues for any event of this kind.”