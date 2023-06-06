The competitive drive is relaxed a bit when playing in an exhibition All-Star game when compared to a regular-season matchup.

But it's not gone completely.

"You want everyone to stay healthy and get through the game," Gering's Kaden Bohnsack said, "but, when it comes down to it, you still want to win."

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end, who is heading to Chadron State, is one of three Gering players who will try and do that as members of the West roster for this week's West Nebraska All-Star football game. The game is set for Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

He is joined by Bulldogs teammates Collin Schwartzkopf and Alec Sibal.

Players on both the West and East squads took part in a practice on Tuesday afternoon in preparation of Saturday night's game.

The West Nebraska All-Star volleyball game will be played earlier in the day. Gering's Carliegh Pszanka is part of the West squad for the matchup scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Cougar Palace on the Western Nebraska Community College campus.

It's the 45th and 39th years for the football and volleyball games, respectively, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local charities.

"It's definitely cool to be part of," Bohnsack said. "You get to play with a bunch of guys from the surrounding areas and some of the best players from those teams."

Potter-Dix's Dale Frerichs is the West coach, but coming from a 6-man program, he said he will turn to his assistants expertise this week for Saturday's 7 p.m. game. The group includes Gering's Danny O'Boyle.

"I haven't coached 11-man since 2001, so my assistants are going to play a big role in (game-planning)," Frerichs said. "I'm not here to be a hero or show my football acumen. Those guys know more than me so I'm going to let them do their thing. We just want to make sure we have really good practices (through the week) and then just go out and have fun on Saturday.

"We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to play," he said. "This is about showcasing the kids' talent. It's super-exciting to get to coach some of these kids. You read about them or hear about them in the media, and you follow (the game) because you are a high school football coach. Some of these kids I have coached against in other sports, so its exciting to be on the same side as them now instead of going against them."

Bohnsack is one of the players who is hoping to put on a show this weekend.

"Yes I am," he said, with a laugh.