TORRINGTON, Wyo. — The Gering football team had a successful start to its season.

Jackson Harriger caught touchdown passes of 16 and 6 yards from Rece Knight as the Bulldogs opened their schedule with a 20-0 shutout of Torrington on Friday.

Both touchdown passes came in the Bulldogs’ 17-point second quarter. Gering hosts Chadron on Friday.

Ethan Prokop also kicked two field goals.

Tanner Gartner rushed for 77 yards as the Bulldogs rolled up 180 yards on the ground.

Knight and Creighton Beals added 48 and 44 yards, respectively.

Cross Country

FORT COLLINS, Colorado. — The Gering boys and girls teams both finished eighth overall in the John Martin Invite on Saturday.

The Bulldogs Alison Bradford finished 42nd overall in the girls 5,000-meter race in 22 minutes, 17 seconds. Her teammate, Demi Sellhoff was just eight seconds behind her.

The Bulldogs’ Erin Cawiezel and Jenna Devis placed, 57th and 58th overall, respectively. Gretchen Seay was 63rd, a spot ahead of teammate Emma Schneider.

Loveland had two of the top four finishers and three of the top 15 to head the 11-team field with 55 points.

Axton Stone led the Gering boys as he took 21st overall in the 5K course in 17:02. Nathan Seiler and Aiden Narvais were 37th and 51st, respectively, and Gage Ruzicka was 55th.

Thompson Valley had five of the Top 10 individuals and finished with 36 points to head the 14-team field.

The Gering Invite is scheduled for Friday.

Volleyball

Gering 3, Alliance 0

GERING — The Bulldogs opened their home schedule on Thursday with a sweep. Scores were 27-25, 25-17, 25-16.

Freshman Jaxie John had a team-high 17 kills. Senior Allison Parker led the way with 22 digs, and Alex Gonzalez-Orozco added 21.

Gering faces Bridgeport on Thursday.

Boys tennis

ALLIANCE — Gering beat Alliance 8-2 to earn a split of dual meets on Thursday.

The Bulldogs swept doubles competition (No. 1 Frost Wallace/Kaleb Mack, No. 2. Aidyn McDonald/Dyven McGaughy and No. 3 Gun Hayer/Patrick Sauter).

Max Gardner didn't drop a game at No. 3 singles in his first varsity match.

Scottsbluff beat Gering 8-2 as well. The Bulldogs' Patrick Sauter and Jordan Knowlton won their matchups at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.