CHADRON — The Gering Platte Valley Companies Legion baseball team went 1-1 Saturday in the Chadron tournament.

Gering dropped a 10-5 contest to Security First Regulators (Gordon) in the first game before coming back to down Valentine 8-5.

In other games, Gordon lost a tough 1-0 decision as Chadron’s Broc Berry struck out 16 of 21 batters.

Gordon scored eight runs in the fifth inning to build a 10-3 lead over Gering.

Tanner Gartner started things for PVC by reaching on an error in the first and scored on a wild pitch. Gering added a run in the second as Mason Gaudreault singled and courtesy runner Boston Gable scored on a wild pitch.

Gordon made it 2-1 with a run in the third and tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the fourth.

Gering went back in front in the bottom of the fourth when Carter Reisig doubled and came in to score on a passed ball.

Gordon had seven hits in the pivotal fifth inning. Gering scored twice in the seventh inning.

Gordon outhit Gering 12-6. Tanner Gartner had two hits for PVC Marcus Stoffer and Edwin Fillispipe each had two hits for the Regulators.

Gering scored six late runs to beat Valentine.

Valentine scored a run in the first inning only to watch Gering tie the game in the second as Aiden Cervantez walked and then scored on a Chris Bliss single. Valentine came back with two in the bottom of the second to grab a 3-1 lead.

Gering scored another run in the third on a balk call and then tied the game with a run in the sixth when Uriah Ybarra singled in Gable.

Gering took the lead in the seventh, scoring five times.

Reisig started things after getting hit by a pitch and scored on a Gaudreault double. Gaudreault scored on a Ybarra double to make it 5-3. With two outs and the bases loaded, Gartner doubled home three runs

Gering finished with 10 hits in the win. Ybarra had three hits with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored.

Keenan Allen also had two hits in the contest, while Gartner had three RBI with a double.

Hays Larks 5, WN Pioneers 3

GERING — The Larks registered 14 hits their pitchers combined to strike out 16 Pioneers at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Both teams scored single runs in the second and fifth innings.

Hays went back on top in the seventh as Garrett Gruell blasted a two-run home run that hit the lettering on the scoreboard. The Larks added another run in the eighth for a 5-2 lead.

The Pioneers made a comeback in the ninth with a light rain falling. Austin Birkhoff reached base via a walk and came in to score on a passed ball.

Garrett Fisher led the Pioneers with two hits including a triple.

Western Nebraska faces Greeley Grays on Tuesday. The Pioneers will then return home for a game on Thursday against the Game Day Angels.