Gering won three games on Friday to close out its first week of regular-season competition: Aurora (16-5), Malcolm (12-7) and Crete (12-8) .

The Bulldogs (4-1) were scheduled to host Hershey in a doubleheader on Tuesday and then a matchup at Scottsbluff on Thursday.

Liz Wiese went 2-for-4 with three RBI against Aurora; and Gabby Moreno, Makayla Michaelson, Jacelyn Brown, Jacelyn Brown and Danae Savala all drove in two runs.

Gering scored four runs in the first and also had a seven-run fourth inning.

Moreno went 3-for-4 with four RBI in the win over Malcolm. Brown, Savala Rylee Luce and Avah Escamilla all had two hits. Gering broke the game open with nine runs in the fourth inning.

Michaelson, Escamilla and Liz Wiese all drove in two runs.

Wiese went 2-for-3 in the win over Crete, and Danae Savala went 2-for-4.

Moreno had a double and two RBI.

Luce and Escamilla also drove in two runs in the matchup. The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the top of the first inning.

Gering triangular

GOTHENBURG — The Bulldogs opened the season with a split of two games Thursday.

The Bulldogs fell 3-2 to the host Swedes in the opener, but rebounded with a 11-7 win over McCook. Gabby Moreno had a grand slam in the sixth inning to cap a five RBI game.

Gothenburg scored twice in the first and one in the second to grab a lead it never surrendered. Gering scored two runs in the third as Moreno scored on a Mikayla Michaelson double. Michaelson then scored ton an Ava Escamilla single

Sarah Wiese allowed 11 hits in five innings. She struck out five and walked one.

Gering trailed McCook 3-0 after the first inning and 5-1 after three innings. The Bulldogs comeback began with two runs in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.

McCook extended its lead to 7-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Gering responded with eight runs in the sixth. The Bulldogs had four hits in the frame and took advantage of an error.

Sarah Wiese’s single scored Clare Schlothauer to tie the game at 7-7 Gering loaded the bases with two outs. Moreno stepped to the plate and hit the first pitch over the left field fence

Moreno, who also tripled, went 3-for-5 to lead the Bulldogs.