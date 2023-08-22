Trey Palmer slipped to the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Didn’t matter that he’d run a 4.33-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, or that he’d set a single-season record for receiving yards at Nebraska, which didn’t have three elite receivers around him. Palmer fell anyway, to the Buccaneers, who are glad he did.

Palmer had a touchdown catch in his NFL preseason debut — a nice one, too, with tip toes in the corner of the end zone. Then in a scrimmage last week, he burned the NFL’s best young corner, Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets, for a 60-yard play.

With Tampa Bay receiver Russell Gage missing the season with an injury, Palmer has even more of an opportunity to be one of the league’s top rookies.

In Miami, free agent Garrett Nelson might make the Dolphins’ roster.

He had a sack in his first preseason game and a made another series of big hits and moves to blow up run plays. He’s playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 — similar to what he did at NU — and making a case to be on special teams. Nebraska’s program struggles affected Nelson’s draft status but he, like JoJo Domann one year before him, can work his way onto a roster.