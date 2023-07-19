Mark Rein

Nicholas Kizzire captured his third straight Don Childs Memorial Run title while Maddie Seiler was the top women’s runner for the Oregon Trail Days five-mile races. The Don Childs Memorial Run has been an Oregon Trail Days tradition, starting in 1972. Kizzire has won the race seven times since 2009.

Kizzire, the top men’s individual, finished in 29 minutes, 10 seconds, and Axton Stone earned second in 32:25. Joel Phipps was third in 31:45.

“It is fun (to run in it) and catch up with old friends and meet new runners,” Kizzire, the Alliance cross country coach, said. “It is a good race and well organized. I started running it when I was in high school (at Bayard) and I look forward to it every year.”

Seiler took fourth overall in 34:54, followed by Megan Collins at 37 minutes.

“I wanted to just come out today and have fun racing,” Seiler, a recent Gering High graduate, said. “I knew there were some fast women, but I wanted to enjoy it.”

Seiler finished 12th overall in 36:42 last year and was second in the women’s division to Sara Vaughn.

Kizzire said the weather was perfect with cloud cover to start the race and cool temperatures with a little wind to finish the race.

“I have been doing a lot of my training over lunch in the heat so this morning felt pretty good,” Kizzire said. “The wind was pretty tough going up the hill, but it was actually pretty cool and good to run in.”

Runner Dan Wilder always comes back and races in the race that his parents started, and was originally called the Oregon Trail Race, which weaved in and around the streets of Gering.

“Back in 1972, my father, mother and I, Ruthann Wilder and LG Wilder, thought there was a need for some foot races around here,” he said. “There were a few but not very many, so we got together with the Oregon Trail Days committee and we were able to arrange a five-mile race which we called the Oregon Trail Days 5 mile.”

Wilder said his parents kept the race for about five years and then the coaches from the high school also pitched in.

“It takes a lot of hands to do this kind of event,” Wilder said. “It was real bare bones back in the beginning and I don’t think we had T-shirts or anything, just got to run.”

The race has become one of the most popular events for Oregon Trail Days as, not only himself, but others come back to their hometown and visit family. Wilder currently lives in Connecticut and makes the trip back here off and on for OT Days.

“I come back every few years to visit relatives and friends and run the race,” Wilder said.

He said that it is amazing that this race has been around for 51 years. The race did not happen in 2020 when COVID hit, but it has been a fixture in the community since his parents started it up.

“I can’t thank people enough to keep the race going,” Wilder said. “I know some years it has been down a little. My mom and dad were great every year. I went away to school in Hawaii and I couldn’t even come back in the summer time for a couple of years. They did it and the track and cross country coaches here kept it going.”

Wilder said he never won the race himself, but there were some good runners back then. Wilder, himself, was an accomplished runner at Gering High School.

“I was a state champion in cross country in 1971 and I also won the 2-mile in track,” Wilder said. “We had a guy named Juan Carrizales from Morrill that was really good. I know he won some years.”

Results

Female Overall Winner – Madison Seiler, 34:54.

Male Overall Winner – Nicholas Kizzire 29:10.

Female Division Winners

16-under – 1, Addison Randall 54:02; 2, Erin Cawiezel 54:07; 3, Aaliyah Dominguez 64:19.

17-29 – 1, Madison Seiler 34:54; 2, Emme Parker 40:42; 3, Madison Wickham 45:11.

30-39 – 1, Megan Collins 37:00; 2, Lisa Freeburg 39:40; 3, Christina Boehr 42:01.

40-49 – 1, Rachel Harper 50:47; 2, Jacklyn Cawiezel 54:08; 3, Krista Meyer 75:53.

50-59 – 1, Sheri Alvarado 48:51; 2, Michelle Price 73:31; Trish Castillo 75:09.

60-over – 1, Val Rexus 48:58; 2, Susan Olson 52:12; 3, Sharon Lease 53:06.

Male Division Winners

16-under – 1, Axton Stone 32:25; 2, Jayden Hakert 40:45; 3, Ben Moravec 40:47.

17-29 – 1, Conrad Sibal 40:23; Arich Knaub 42:36.

30-39 – 1, Nicholas Kizzire 29:10; 2, Daniel Bennett 38:41; 3, Ryan Bunnell 40:14.

40-49 – 1, Joel Phipps 31:45; 2, Regenald Preston 42:45; 3, Eric Harden 45:47.

50-59 – 1, John Seiler 42:27; 2, Darin Hill 43:20; 3, John Mulholland 43:41.

60-over – 1, Jim Kappen 46:.48; 2, Don Phillips 48:14; 3, Robert Gonzales 51:40.

Overall placings

1, Nicholas Kizzire 29.10; 2, Joel Phipps 31.45; 3, Axton Stone 32:25; 4, Madison Seiler 34:54; 5, Megan Collins 37:00; 6, Daniel Bennett 38:41; 7, Lisa Freeburg 39.42; 8, Ryan Bunnell 40:14; 9, Conrad Sibal 40:23; 10, Emme Parker 40:42; 11, Jayden Hakert 40:45; 12, Ben Moravec 40:47; 13, JJ Ozuna 41:45; 14, Christina Boehr 42:01; 15, John Seiler 42:27; 16, Arich Knaub 42:36; 17, Regeinald Preston 42.45; 18, Dustin Swartz 42.47; 19, Johnny Chavez 42.49; 20, Darin Hill 43.20; 21, John Mulholland 43:41; 22, Randal Devlin 44.23; 23, Jace Castle 45.00; 24, David Castle 45:01; 25, Madison Wickham 45:11; 26, Zyler Schnell 45:15; 27, Jesse Martin 45 21; 28, Celeste Cardona 45:45; 29, Eric Harden 45:47; 30, Michael Moravec 46:27; 31, Jenna Davis 46:45; 32, Jim Kappen 46:48; 33, Derrick Brown 47:40; 34, Madison Herbel 48:03; 35, Don Phipps 48:14; 36, Adam Harper 48:25; 37, Sheri Alvarado 48:51; 38, Val Rexus 48:58; 39, Kristen Gompert 50:31; 40, Ashlee Gompert 50:32; 41, Rachel Harper 50:47; 42, Bekki Zitterkopf 51:10; 43, Robert Gonzales 51:40; 44, Frank Marquez 51:58; 45, Susan Olson 52:12; 46, Alan Dutton 52:20; 47, Dan Wilder 53:05; 48, Sharon Lease 53:06; 49, Addison Randall 54:02; 50, Allen Ritter 54:03; 51, Erin Cawiezel 54:07; 52, Jacklyn Cawiezel 54:08; 53, Cody Welchons 56:43; 54, Nicole Sorensen 60:00; Rowyn Ozuna (on bike) 60:20; 56, Andrea Welchons 60:31; 57, Clint Grassmick 61:19; 58, Robyn Foral 62:12; 59, Aaliyah Dominguez 64:19; 60, Leslie Foral 64:26; 61, Brytne Greenough 64:45; 62, Jacob Riesberg 66:01; 63, Mary Castle 67:10; 64, Mark Gwin 67:11; 65, Dave Scharf 70:02; 66, Greg Cromer 73:25; 67, Michelle Price 73:31; 68, Trish Castillo 75:09; 69, Jaycee Cerventes 75:10; 70, Krista Meyer 75:33; 71, Grace Sorenson 80:00; 72, Birkleigh Meyer-Frakes 80:24.

Female Overall Winner – Madison Seiler, 34:54.

Male Overall Winner – Nicholas Kizzire 29:10.

Female Division Winners

16-under – 1, Addison Randall 54:02; 2, Erin Cawiezel 54:07; 3, Aaliyah Dominguez 64:19.

17-29 – 1, Madison Seiler 34:54; 2, Emme Parker 40:42; 3, Madison Wickham 45:11.

30-39 – 1, Megan Collins 37:00; 2, Lisa Freeburg 39:40; 3, Christina Boehr 42:01.

40-49 – 1, Rachel Harper 50:47; 2, Jacklyn Cawiezel 54:08; 3, Krista Meyer 75:53.

50-59 – 1, Sheri Alvarado 48:51; 2, Michelle Price 73:31; Trish Castillo 75:09.

60-over – 1, Val Rexus 48:58; 2, Susan Olson 52:12; 3, Sharon Lease 53:06.

Male Division Winners

16-under – 1, Axton Stone 32:25; 2, Jayden Hakert 40:45; 3, Ben Moravec 40:47.

17-29 – 1, Conrad Sibal 40:23; Arich Knaub 42:36.

30-39 – 1, Nicholas Kizzire 29:10; 2, Daniel Bennett 38:41; 3, Ryan Bunnell 40:14.

40-49 – 1, Joel Phipps 31:45; 2, Regenald Preston 42:45; 3, Eric Harden 45:47.

50-59 – 1, John Seiler 42:27; 2, Darin Hill 43:20; 3, John Mulholland 43:41.

60-over – 1, Jim Kappen 46:.48; 2, Don Phillips 48:14; 3, Robert Gonzales 51:40.

Overall placings

1, Nicholas Kizzire 29.10; 2, Joel Phipps 31.45; 3, Axton Stone 32:25; 4, Madison Seiler 34:54; 5, Megan Collins 37:00; 6, Daniel Bennett 38:41; 7, Lisa Freeburg 39.42; 8, Ryan Bunnell 40:14; 9, Conrad Sibal 40:23; 10, Emme Parker 40:42; 11, Jayden Hakert 40:45; 12, Ben Moravec 40:47; 13, JJ Ozuna 41:45; 14, Christina Boehr 42:01; 15, John Seiler 42:27; 16, Arich Knaub 42:36; 17, Regeinald Preston 42.45; 18, Dustin Swartz 42.47; 19, Johnny Chavez 42.49; 20, Darin Hill 43.20; 21, John Mulholland 43:41; 22, Randal Devlin 44.23; 23, Jace Castle 45.00; 24, David Castle 45:01; 25, Madison Wickham 45:11; 26, Zyler Schnell 45:15; 27, Jesse Martin 45 21; 28, Celeste Cardona 45:45; 29, Eric Harden 45:47; 30, Michael Moravec 46:27; 31, Jenna Davis 46:45; 32, Jim Kappen 46:48; 33, Derrick Brown 47:40; 34, Madison Herbel 48:03; 35, Don Phipps 48:14; 36, Adam Harper 48:25; 37, Sheri Alvarado 48:51; 38, Val Rexus 48:58; 39, Kristen Gompert 50:31; 40, Ashlee Gompert 50:32; 41, Rachel Harper 50:47; 42, Bekki Zitterkopf 51:10; 43, Robert Gonzales 51:40; 44, Frank Marquez 51:58; 45, Susan Olson 52:12; 46, Alan Dutton 52:20; 47, Dan Wilder 53:05; 48, Sharon Lease 53:06; 49, Addison Randall 54:02; 50, Allen Ritter 54:03; 51, Erin Cawiezel 54:07; 52, Jacklyn Cawiezel 54:08; 53, Cody Welchons 56:43; 54, Nicole Sorensen 60:00; Rowyn Ozuna (on bike) 60:20; 56, Andrea Welchons 60:31; 57, Clint Grassmick 61:19; 58, Robyn Foral 62:12; 59, Aaliyah Dominguez 64:19; 60, Leslie Foral 64:26; 61, Brytne Greenough 64:45; 62, Jacob Riesberg 66:01; 63, Mary Castle 67:10; 64, Mark Gwin 67:11; 65, Dave Scharf 70:02; 66, Greg Cromer 73:25; 67, Michelle Price 73:31; 68, Trish Castillo 75:09; 69, Jaycee Cerventes 75:10; 70, Krista Meyer 75:33; 71, Grace Sorenson 80:00; 72, Birkleigh Meyer-Frakes 80:24.