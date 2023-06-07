Local tourism officials have been given a playbook to help build sports tourism in the larger community within Scotts Bluff County.

Consultant Jon Schmieder, founder and CEO of Huddle Up Group, presented recommendations compiled based on an evaluation process that was part of an assessment that Scotts Bluff County and Gering tourism officials sought. Tourism officials have expressed a desire to target sports tourism opportunities. Successes of the Monument Marathon and Robidoux Rendezvous are among the local events giving impetus to the effort.

Schmieder explained the assessment process, with a key being reaching out to community stakeholders via telephone call, email and in-person meetings in March. Community stakeholders and tourism officials were asked to do a survey as part of that process, answering questions about facilities, events and other information that helped Huddle Up assess the community. For a community of the size of Scotts Bluff County and Gering, he said, engagement in the process was quite good.

He and a colleague also evaluated local facilities during that March visit.

Schmieder who has experience running sports commissions in Denver and Tulsa as well as other organizations, has developed a multistep process to evaluate communities. From that process, he uses a scoring tool, the sports tourism index, that ranks the destination’s strengths, opportunities and gives a competitive analysis. The highest score ever achieved is a 76 out of the 350 destinations that the consultants have evaluated.

“Your total is actually pretty good, especially for a smaller market,” he said of the community’s overall score of 32.82 on the sports tourism index.

On the sports tourism index, which has a maximum score of 25 for each category, Huddle Up ranked facilities in the community at 9.86, above the overall average of 9.62 and the Midwest average of 9.56. He noted quality golf courses and sites like the Gering Civic Center as helping to drive that average higher. In destination strength, the area received a 5.30, below the overall average of 11.94 and the Midwest average of 11.34. The community ranked at an 11.76 on organization structure, compared to an overall average of 12.15 and 12.56 for the Midwest average and a 5.90 for event scoring compared to 8.14 for an overall average and 8.28 Midwest average.

“Your destination strength score is really low; that’s not going to change anytime soon,” he said, noting that a tripling of flights to the local airport, an increase in hotel inventory and other factors would need to occur. However, he said, other areas of the sports index are within the community’s scope to drive improvements by implementing recommendations from Huddle Up.

The consultant group has worked for communities comparable to Scottsbluff, such as North Platte; Casper and Gillette, Wyoming; and Dodge City and Hutchinson, Kansas. All are small to mid-markets. As a goal, he cited the successes of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, which he described as a “pretty sleepy little town” 10 years ago that implemented a food and beverage tax to build a sports complex that spurred private investment and the construction of hotels and attractions in the community.

“It’s a great story for us to kind of aspire long term,” he said.

Schmieder cited the area’s success in attracting events for cycling and baseball. He noted its outdoor assets — parkland, trailheads and others are good — and the Monument Marathon was cited as an event that has taken advantage of those assets. Some facilities in the community, he said, need upgrades and additional amenities, which were detailed in a 10-page facility analysis.

Two key recommendations from the report were that area tourism groups implement a sports commission, which he cited as a driver in bringing groups together to support each other, and that a tourism improvement district be established. Such a district would implement a special tax that would help fund things like the construction of a sports complex — which was referred to as a need and Schmieder recommended specifically — and other amenities. Implementing a tourism improvement district would provide a constant and sustainable funding mechanism. Communities should come together to create a facility master plan.

Instead of focusing on attracting events, he said, the community needs to first focus on building its own events. The goal there is to demonstrate successes to event organizers. Schmieder shared examples of organizations that don’t necessarily want to be the first to hold an event in a facility or community.

The 32-page playbook was in draft form and is scheduled to be presented to the Scotts Bluff County Tourism Board and the Gering Visitors Bureau board. A draft of the plan was not available at the meeting, but Schmieder outlined portions of it.

The next step is for those entities “to kind of digest that plan,” said Karla Niedan-Streeks, director of tourism for the City of Gering and the executive director of the Gering Visitors Bureau.

“We’re going to see some things in that plan and recommendations that are going to rise to the top,” she said. Others will need community input but will certainly resonate with sports stakeholders in the community and tourism board.

The most immediate recommendation that will be implemented is a sports commission. Niedan-Streeks said she anticipated the formation of a sports commission within the next 60 days, with plans to reach out to different sports stakeholders, some of which will stem from those recommended in the playbook, for suggestions of people to represent them on the commission.