Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Broadway Bombers held their Summer Slam softball tournament and one local team came away as tournament champions as Gering’s Panhandle Pride won the 14-under division.

The Pride captured the tournament title in the 14-under division with a 4-1 record, finishing 1-1 in pool play on Saturday, July 1, before winning all three bracket games on Sunday, July 2.

Pride coach Justin Baum said the team was successful in other tournaments as they played their last tournament of the season in the Summer Slam in Scottsbluff.

“They are a great group of kids,” he said. “They were runners up in two other tournaments.”

Members of the Panhandle Pride team include Alexee Lohr, Alivia Ernst, Aubrey Anderson, Avah Hessler, Brodee Luce, Brooke Greene, Clare Schlothauer, DeNae Savala, Hope Mitchell, Ivy Bruckner, Jaelyn Narvais, Libby Baum and Taryn Chrisman.

In pool play, the Pride dropped a 7-5 contest to South Dakota’s United but came back to down the Torrington Thunder 18-3.

In bracket play, the Pride defeated the Broadway Bombers 15-5 before taking out the United 3-1. That moved them to the championship and they defeated the Bombers for the title.

The Scottsbluff Broadway Bombers got to the championship having to win three games in the elimination bracket. After falling to the Pride, the Bombers topped Gordon FNB 16-6 and then defeated Torrington 6-4. The Bombers then defeated United 6-2.

The high school division was won by the Rapid City Assault, who downed the Broadway Bombers in the title game in the 7-team tourney. Bracket play started with Northeastern Colorado downing the Thrashers 5-2 followed by the Torrington Thunder down the Alliance Aftershock 11-3 and the Bombers defeating Inferno 12-3.

The next round saw the Assault defeat NECO 6-5 and the Bombers hold on to down Torrington 9-7. The Assault then defeated the Bombers 8-5, pushing them into the elimination bracket of the double-elimination tourney. The Bombers earned a spot in the title game after defeating the Inferno 15-3 before falling to the Assault.

The 12-under division was won by the Scottsbluff/Gering Valley Aces, who rolled over Wheatland 19-1 for the title. The Valley Aces went through the bracket tournament unbeaten. They opened with a 10-1 win over the Panhandle Pride followed by topping the Broadway Bombers 7-3. They then topped the Casper Rebels 10-8 before taking out Wheatland 1-0 to move them into the championship game.

The 10-under champions in the tourney were the Colorado Stars, who defeated the Broadway Bombers for the title. The Bombers made a trip to the title game by opening the tournament with a 9-3 win over the Casper Rebels followed by taking out the Torrington Thunder 9-4.

The Stars then defeated the Bombers 17-1 to force the Scottsbluff team into the loser’s bracket. In that bracket, the Bombers defeated Torrington 10-4 to move into the championship, where they fell to the Stars.