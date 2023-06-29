GERING — The Bulldogs girls wrestling team had a notable inaugural season that was capped by two place-winners in the NSAA state meet in February.

That success, along with the growing participating levels, is leading to some changes for the program’s second year.

Gering is searching for a girls wrestling coach, a move that the school board approved during its regular meeting last week.

Shawn Seiler, the Bulldogs athletic director, said applications are being accepted and the hope is the vacancy is filled by the start of the school year. It would be the third coaching job that the school has filled for a winter sport in the past few months.

Gering graduate Trey Winkler was hired as the Bulldogs boys basketball coach in May, taking over for his father, Rick. In addition, Brittany Macias was named the Gering girls basketball coach earlier this month after she led the Bulldogs freshman team the past six seasons.

Jarred Berger, the Bulldogs boys wrestling coach, and his assistants also coached the girls team last season.

“Wrestling is such a technique-focused sport, and with the numbers (in the two programs) our coaches were getting spread pretty thin,” Seiler said. “And we want to build the culture of Bulldogs (girls) wrestling. It’s not that you couldn’t coach the (boys and girls) programs together, but we took a look at the numbers and feel (the girls program) is sustainable (on its own).”

The Gering school board approved girls wrestling as a varsity sport in September, 2022, and Arianna Canseco taking fourth at 135 pounds, and Hailey Median placing sixth at 115 during the state meet.

Fifteen girls had expressed initial interest in being part of the girls program when it started last year, and those numbers are expected to be even higher for this coming season with both the returning individuals and a solid group of incoming freshmen factored in.

“It’s grown like crazy and there’s also a lot of interest at the junior high too,” Seiler said of the girls program. “There’s been girls who have wrestled here and there (in the past), but obviously not in the numbers that they are at now.”