The Specialized Robidoux Rendezvous gravel bike will be held Saturday at the Five Rocks Ampitheater.

Riders will compete in either 25, 52, 57, 100-mile courses in the eighth year of the event.

Individuals can pick up their race packets from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff. A riders meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the same location.

Competitors can also pick up their packets from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Five Rocks Ampitheater.

The 47, 67 and 100 mile races are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. with the 25-mile event to follow at 9 a.m.

Escamilla, Roberts win singles titles in Panhandle Open

Joseph Escamilla and Abby Roberts won the boys and girls singles title, respectively, during the Panhandle Varsity Open, which was held Monday in Gering and Scottsbluff.

The tournament was a USTA Level 6 event and was hosted by the Western Nebraska Tennis Club.

Kian Blomstedt and Matthew Hafuss took second in the third in the boys singles competition, which was held at Gering High School.

Blomstedt and Escamilla also won the boys doubles titles in the bracket. Hafner and Cortez Palome were second, and Harrison Heldt and Thatcher Thomalla were third.

Alyssa Mendoza and Jessica Davis were second and third, respectively, in the girls singles tournament which was played at Scottsbluff High school

Mendoza and Evie Reinicke won the girls doubles title. Roberts and Njoleigh Gonzalez were second, and Shae Gribble and Atziry Martinez were third.

Macias to take over Gering girls basketball

Brittany Macias will take over the Gering girls basketball program.

Macias has been the freshman coach for the past six years and also serves as the Spanish teacher at Gering Junior High.

The school announced the move in a media release on June 13.

“I’m excited to be stepping into the Gering girls varsity basketball coaching position,” Macias said in the release. “With my experience in the program, I have some insight about where we can build. There’s a great group of seasoned players returning this year, coupled with incoming players that will bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm.

“I look forward to helping them grow their skills, their enjoyment, their intensity and their character this year.”

Macias will head a girls basketball camp for players in third through eighth grade this summer. The camp will run from July 25-27.

Those who are interested can visit ww.geringschools.net for additional information or to register.