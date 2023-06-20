GERING — The Pioneers are heating up at home.

Logan Tribble had a career night Monday in helping the Western Nebraska Pioneers to a 15-6 win over the Greeley Grays at Oregon Trail Park Stadium for their fourth victory in the past five games in Gering.

Tribble finished the night with three hits in his six at bats and was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. He also scored four runs and had RBI.

The Pioneers host the Australian Colts Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. The Australian team has a collegiate team and a high school team, and the high school team will play WESTCO on Wednesday as well.

Greeley took an early lead on a RBI single by Alex Martinez in the first inning.

The Pioneers answered with a run in the bottom of the second when Austin Birkhoff singled and scored on a James Layman hit and error.

Western Nebraska took the lead with a run in the third and two in the fourth

The Pioneers then tacked on six runs in the fifth inning and then added four more in the sixth inning to make it 14-1.

Greeley came back with five in the seventh to cut the deficit to 14-6, but the Pioneers answered with a run in the seventh when Birkhoff scored.

The Pioneers finished with 11 hits in the game. Koy Carpenter had two hits with two runs scored and three RBI, while Lang had two singles with two runs scored and an RBI.

The Pioneers used three pitchers as Calan Kujawa got the win, going the first five innings. He struck out five and scattered five hits. Brandon Ward also tossed two innings, and Jacob Mallozzi finished the game with two innings of work with two hits and five strikeouts.

Pioneers 4-1,

Plainsmen 3-3

It was a festive atmosphere at Oregon Trail Park Stadium Sunday as the Western Nebraska Pioneers and the North Platte Plainsmen completed a four-game weekend series with a doubleheader.

Cameron Schneider had a walk-off single to give the Pioneers a win in the opening game. North Platte was held to one hit in the second game but the Plainsmen scored two runs in the fourth inning and held on for the victory. .

The Pioneers took three of the games over the weekend series. The Pioneers, were scheduled to host the Greeley Grays on Monday, and also host the Australian Colts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Game time for both games is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s doubleheader not only featured a salute to all fathers but also was Bark in the Park. The dogs in attendance were honored with a pet parade

As for the game, North Platte scored twice in the third in the opening game on RBI singles by Nick Hockemeyer and Mitsuki Khono.

Western Nebraska answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

North Platte’s Sam Bond doubled in the seventh and he scored on a Zach Knowlton single.

Western Nebraska loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, and Schneider singled home two runs for the win.

North Platte outhit the Pioneers 8-6 in the contest. The Pioneers had six different people with a hit.

The second game was a defensive contest.

The Pioneers got on the scoreboard in the first on Aiden Orr’s RBI single. Western Nebraska loaded the bases but couldn’t add to the lead.

North Platte tied the game with a run in the third on two walks. The Plainsmen then added two more runs in the fourth to grab a 3-1 lead when the Plainsmen got their only hit of the game, a run-scoring double by Kenneth Sugi.

Western Nebraska had plenty of opportunities to plate runs in the last four innings. Garrett Fisher was stranded at third in the fourth inning, and Fisher was tagged out at home after trying to steal home in the sixth

The Pioneers outhit North Platte 6-1. Layman and Austin Birkhoff each had two hits.

Pioneers 16,

Plainsmen 4

Isaiah Gibbs did something Saturday night that noWestern Nebraska Pioneer has had previously accomplished.

He hit a home run over the Nebraska Lottery sign in right-centerfield.

The impact of that home run allowed one lucky fan the luxury of 10 more lottery tickets. The home run was a milestone, but it was also hit on a night that the Pioneer offense was clicking on all cylinders.

Gibbs said that eighth-inning home run felt good since had hasn’t had one in awhile.

“That was pretty cool and I didn’t know that,” Gibbs said of his milestone “It was fun and hopefully they win some money off the lottery tickets.”

The home run was a no-doubter as it cleared both banners in right-centerfield.

The Pioneers collected 16 hits in the win and had seven extra base hits. Aidan Orr was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Orr finished 4-for-5 with a single, two doubles, and a triple. He also scored four runs and totaled two RBI.

Gibbs went 3-for-5 with a double and home with three RBIs and two runs scored.

“We showed up today with the complete plan of attacking from the get-go,” Gibbs said. “We did and we got a good start from Dallen (Turner) and the bullpen picked us up, and offense kept attacking, attacking, and attacking and we came out on top.

“(Friday) night we felt like we could have played a little bit better all-around,” Gibbs said. “Today we showed up with a lot of energy from the get-go. They kind of slapped us in the mount at first, but we answered back and never took the foot off the gas pedal from there.”

The Pioneers trailed just once in the game when North Platte took an early lead with three runs in the first inning.

The Pioneers responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame, and added single runs in the second and third and three in the fifth to build a 10-3 cushion.

The Pioneers put the game away in the eighth when they scored six runs on singles by Griffin Robinson and Lang, a double by Orr, and a home run by Gibbs.

Pioneers 6,

Plainsmen 5

Aidan Orr’s single in the bottom of the ninth capped the Pionees come-from-behind win over the Plainsmen on Friday.

North Platte scored a run in the second inning and then added three more in the third for a 4-2 lead.

Western Nebraska knotted the contest at 4-4 with two runs in the fourth but North Platte took the lead back with a run in the fifth The Plainsmen tied the game at 5-5 with a run on a passed ball in the seventh.

North Platte stayed in the lead until the bottom of the seventh when Layman led off the inning with a walk. Layman stole second and then moved to third on a putout. Layman then came in to score on a passed ball with two outs for the 5-5 game.

Western Nebraska escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, then won the game in the bottom half of the inning. Orr stepped to the plate with one out and with a 2-2 count,, the Oakland University recruit singled to right to score James Layman.

The Pioneers held a 10-6 advantage in hiss. Orr led Western Nebraska with a 3-for-4 performance with a double and two RBI. Layman had two hits with three runs scored and a RBI.