Twins Sarah and Liz Wiese are about to embark on their senior seasons with the Gering softball team. The two are among the key players in the Bulldogs' hope for a deep postseason run.

The Wieses are part of a talented squad that opens the season Thursday in Gothenburg against the Swedes and McCook. Gering then heads to Aurora for an invite Friday.

“I think we will be pretty good," Sarah Wiese said during a Gering High School media day last week. "We have a good group of girls and I think, with good team chemistry, we can go far."

Liz said she also is excited for the start to the year.

"The goals for the team is to make it to a district game and maybe even the state tournament," she said.

Softball coach Zach Ostergard said the team's experience is a key. A number of the Bulldogs spent the summer on competitive travel teams.

“This team is really a new personality this year,” Ostergard said. “We are a young group, but this is a group that likes to work hard and get after it. They are very coachable and we have a great group of senior leaders that are showing the younger ones how to do the right things and what we expect from them from the season moving forward.”

The Bulldogs have five seniors on the team. Besides the Wiese sisters, the group also includes Allee Lohr, Cayden Arntt and Angel Campos.

“The seniors have done great so far,” Ostergard said. “They are a group of kids that lead by example. Whatever you ask from them, they will do for you. They set the tone for the girls at practice and I can rely heavily on them moving forward.”

Gering also has several other key players on the squad: Gabby Moreno, Mikayla Michaelson and Jacelyn Brown, who all had strong summer seasons. Sarah Wiese will be mainly a pitcher but will see some time in the outfield while Liz will be behind the plate.

Moreno and Michaelson are both infielders, while Lohr will see time in the outfield.

The Wiese twins agreed the summer softball experience will be beneficial for the high school season.

“I think that (the summer ball) helped us so much,” Sarah said. “We learned so much and we learned how it looks to play together.”

Liz said playing summer ball for 308 United and having the success that they did, including winning the Colorado USSAA state tournament, was special.

“I think we all grew a lot this summer during travel ball and we learned how to work with others. We were successful and I think we will bring that energy into this season,” Liz said. “The success of summer was super cool and it was a good learning experience. It was awesome to be with other girls.”

Ostergard said the key to the season will be pitching, a position that he feels confident about.

“We are set pretty well for pitching,” he said. “We have a lot of arms which is a good problem to have. And then defense, too, where we will be pretty strong defensively as well with this group.”

The pitching staff consists of Sarah Wiese, Avah Escamilla, Clare Schlothauer and Brylee Enlow.

Liz has caught for Sarah and also her older sister, Maddy, during her career.

“It is so cool and got to experience catching for both of my sisters and it has made my connection with them stronger and as a player,” Liz said.

Sarah said her goal is to break her sister Maddy's pitching records would be amazing.

“It would mean a lot,” Sarah said. “That is one of my biggest goals.’