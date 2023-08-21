COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball split a pair of matches on Saturday to finish the Reiver Classic with a 3-1 record.

The sixth-ranked Cougars opened the day with a strong showing over Dodge City Community College with a 25-17, 25-21, 27-29, 25-15 win. WNCC then was swept by No. 4 Indian Hills Community College 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 to wrap up the season-opening invitational.

Charli Blackman led the way with a double-double of 14 kills, 13 digs, four points, and two aces in the opening game. Lilly Zwart also had 11 kills with five digs and six points, while Dani Cruz tallied a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs.

Shanelle Martinez had three kills, 13 digs, 41 set assists, seven points, and three service aces.

Zwart led the Cougars with eight kills and three digs against Indian Hills, while Cruz had six kills, four digs, and five points Martinez also had 22 set assists, four digs, five points and two aces.

Zwart had 29 kills over two games on Friday as the Cougars beat No. 17 Butler Community College (25-21, 27-29, 25-23, 25-17). and Iowa Western Community College (25-21, 20-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-11) to open play in the tournament.

WNCC hosted Casper College on Tuesday to open its home schedule.