The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team opens its schedule with high expectations.

WNCC is ranked sixth in the NJCAA Division I preseason poll, which was released Monday afternoon. The Cougars are coming off last season with a 34-5 record, which includes a top-six finish in the national tournament

Charli Blackman, one of the five returning sophomores, said this ranking gives them motivation as they enter the season.

“It doesn’t put pressure, but we have a different, whole new dynamic and basically a new team,” Blackman said. “Our whole team is different this year with new hitters, new passers, new everything.

"But I believe in them and coach believes in them and we know they know what to do and do what is best for the team. It is really awesome to see our hard work last season really paid off. We will really have to fight to stay up there because we know there will be some hard competition."

To stay in the Top 10 will not be easy to accomplish. In the first four tournaments, the Cougars play seven of the Top 20-ranked teams. That includes four of the top five.

Blackman said the early test will help the Cougars.

“We have some hard competition coming up in Iowa this week and in Salt Lake City and then the Wyo-Braska Tournament here, but I reckon we can do it,” she said. “We have an awesome team and talent with different players from all over the country and other countries. I think we can do it if we put our minds to it. It will just be a lot harder than what we anticipated.”

Florida Southwestern State College was the top-ranked team in the preseason poll, followed by Miami Dade College, Missouri State-West Plains, Indian Hills Community College and Salt Lake Community College.

The Cougars face everyone on that list except Florida Southwestern State.

Trinity Valley Community College , New Mexico Military Institute, Utah State Eastern and Seward County Community College round out the Top 10 in the poll.

WNCC will face New Mexico Military in the regular season as well as No. 12 Northeastern Junior College, No. 16 Snow College and No. 17 Butler Community College.

WNCC plays four matches at the Reiver Classic in Council Bluffs, Iowa, beginning Friday. The Cougars open against Butler followed by matches against Iowa Western, Dodge City Community College and Indian Hills.

The Cougars open their home schedule Tuesday against Casper College.

The Cougars are part of a tournament in Salt Lake City over Labor Day weekend. WNCC is scheduled for matches against Lee College, Salt Lake, Miami Dade, and College of Southern Idaho.

The Cougars then travel to Sterling, Colorado, for another tournament. WNCC faces Snow College, Indian Hills, New Mexico Military and Dodge City.

WNCC returns home for the Wyo-Braska Classic at Cougar Palace Sept. 14-16. The Cougars face Missouri State-West Plains, Laramie County, Gillette College and Central Wyoming College.

Blackman said the Cougars, who faced Eastern Wyoming College and Chadron State College in a scrimmage on Tuesday, are ready for the challenge.

“We are excited for this weekend. We cannot wait to get on that court,” she said.