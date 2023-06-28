Preliminary indications are that a tornado that touched down east of Scottsbluff and destroyed the home of a family of 12 on Friday, June 23, will be classified as an EF-2 tornado.

The National Weather Service released the classification of the tornado, as well as information about other tornadoes that occurred in the Goshen County and Scotts Bluff County area on June 26 in a report Tuesday. Aaron Woodward, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said that through video of storm chasers, media and the public, meteorologists have been able to document eight, and possibly nine, different touchdown points of tornadoes in Goshen County and Scotts Bluff County during Friday’s storm. Woodward traveled to Scotts Bluff County on Saturday to evaluate the damage from Friday’s storm.

“That storm was definitely what we like to call a long track, cyclic supercell, which is a storm that kind of puts down a tornado, recycles, moves a little farther downstream, puts down another tornado, recycles and puts down another one.”

During the storm, he said, most of the tornado touchdowns occurred in Goshen County, Wyoming, with reports starting in Chugwater, Wyoming, and reported all the way to the border of Goshen County and Scotts Bluff County. Most were pretty weak tornadoes, and occurring in the country, therefore, not a lot of damage was caused.

However, a tornado touching down near Hawk Springs, Wyoming, produced EF-2 damage, according to the report. In that tornado, which started just south of Hawk Springs and traveled about 800 yards, the National Weather Service reports that a truck driver suffered injuries after the tornado flipped the 18-wheeler he was driving. The tornado also snapped cottonwood trees, result in a tree branch impaling a stucco house. Other damage, including to an outbuilding and barn three miles southeast of Hawk Springs was reported.

Winds in the tornado reportedly reached speeds of 118 mph.

Tornado recovery: Scottsbluff family picking up the pieces after tornado destroys their home "We are blessed," Shelly Wilson said, even as her family visited their home, destroyed by a tornado Friday. Her family escaped the tornado, unharmed.

Brian Neben, a Lexington Clipper-Herald editor who also does storm chasing as a hobby, tracked and observed the tornadoes in Goshen County Friday. He had traveled to the Panhandle, observing the Storm Prediction Center updates that showed a low-pressure system coming out of the Rockies would bring conditions that would enhance the risk of tornado-producing storms.

As he approached Chugwater, Wyoming, he said he got a good eye on the storm space and could see the developing supercell that eventually made it’s way into Scotts Bluff County. The formation of one tornado near Chugwater caught him by surprise, he said. The touchdown of the tornado was short, he said.

Soon, it was followed by a second tornado.

“Eventually, that kind of developed into a fairly stout tornado that lasted a couple of minutes,” he said, saying that he was able to photograph a marked debris swirl. “I got to watch that one for a few minutes and it probably was the longest lasting one that I was able to witness that day.”

The tornado near Hawk Springs was also among the touchdowns that Neben observed. At first, he said, he couldn’t see the tornado as it became wrapped in rain, but then he observed it, describing it as a “stealth funnel, kind of just over the hill.”

With storms like the one on Friday, Neben described its cyclical nature.

“It’s almost like it’s breathing in, kind of taking in more in-flow,” he said. Oftentimes, he said, supercells might fall apart after an initial touchdown, but as Woodward said, the storm on Friday held together for quite some time.

As part of his evaluations, Woodward said the NWS uses the reports of damage that it receives at its office from emergency management officials, media and even the public. They confirm those reports and then use them to confirm the areas of heaviest damage and then look for damage indicators to determine the strength of a tornado and it’s damage path.

“Tornadoes are very chaotic,” he said. On Friday, he said, the storm moved in a large cone. The tornado that struck the home of Shelly and Bill Wilson about four miles east of Scottsbluff had clear indicators. Interestingly, he said, damaged power and telephone poles in the tornadoes path show how it circled back, with poles leaning one direction as it crossed Highway 26 and leaning the opposite direction as it circled back. The debris from the Wilson home also shows that pattern in its path.

“We did find some damage indicators right there off the road and near that residential area of a potential low-end EF 2, with wind speeds right around 120 mph.”

According to the NWS report, the tornado traveled about 700 yards. Vehicles on the Wilson property were reported to have been thrown about 50 feet and a small wooden trailer was found a quarter-mile away from its original location.

Fortunately, he said, the tornado dissolved as it circled back. As meteorologists watched the storm on radar Friday, he said, “We were concerned for you guys,” saying that they feared the tornado would circle back into the city.

Two other tornadoes were reported near Gering. At Rifle Site pass, about 12 miles west of Gering, spotters witnessed a tornado that had a brief touchdown of about 20 yards, but did not cause any damage, according to the NWS report. A second tornado, also on Rifle Sight Pass, was reported about 9 miles west of tornado and also traveled about 20 years. The classification of those tornadoes is not known as they did not leave any damage.

Hail caused the most significant damage in the area. In Scotts Bluff County, Woodward said, large amounts of hail damage were concentrated on the northern edge of the Scottsbluff community. He observed large reports of damage around the Scottsbluff Country Club and at homes and businesses in that area. The NPPD solar array located along 42nd Street has been reported to have significant damage, though damage estimates have not yet been made publicly available.

“That’s probably some of the most significant hail damage I’ve seen in a long time,” Woodward said, saying he received reports of baseball-sized hail in the area.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman said he estimated that auto insurance claims in the area would exceed $1 million.