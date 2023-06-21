Owners and drivers of a mix of classic cars, newer cars and repurposed vehicles made the trek from downtown Gering to Five Rocks Amphitheater during the parade that kicked off the High Plains Auto Club’s Rock-N-Roll Father’s Day Classic Car show on Saturday.

The parade through downtown included a long line of Corvettes, from classics to newer models, that belonged to drivers who are part of a Colorado Corvette club.

Among the Corvettes was a unique find, a 1950 Hudson Super Six owned by Blake Bergersen of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Bergersen is the fifth owner of the vehicle. He said records showed its first owner having originally purchased it in Idaho.

“It wasn’t driven very much,” he said. “On the trip over here, I only turned over 30,000 miles. This car is a really, really low mileage original.”

Most of the miles on the car were put on by its recent owners.

“The previous owner bought it at 14,000 miles. I got it from him at 26,000 and I just turned over 30,000. So she’s had quite a few miles put on her in the past decade, but, you know, for 73 years old you can’t care too much about 30,000 miles,” Bergersen said.

Bergersen’s Hudson wouldn’t be mistaken for one of the shiniest or best restored vehicles in the car show.

“Sometime in the early 2000s, she was stored in a building by the third owner down in Kansas and somebody lit the building on fire,” he said.

The owner was fortunate that the car escaped being completely destroyed by the blaze, Bergersen said.

“The car next to it … wasn’t so fortunate to survive the fire. A main beam (in the building) fell down the center and crushed it. This car only got the scorch marks up the passenger side and rear door. It melted the tire, broke the glass and scorched a little bit on the side of the seats. I mean it actually came out pretty much other than that,” he said. “... There’s a little trim falling off here and there, but she’s 73 years old and had been in a fire. What more would you expect?”

Bergersen said he likes that the car isn’t shiny and restored.

“I’m going to leave her (in its current condition) because there’s not many surviving originals floating around. Unless it gets to a point where she starts becoming structurally unsound, or something’s going on where rust is getting at the structure, I’m going to leave her because it’s kind of neat to see an original,” he said. “She’s a survivor.”

The car boasts some features that were rare for the model.Bill Mansell, of Rushville, drove a 1970 VW van that stood out in the crowd.

It was in pretty rough shape when Mansell first spotted the vehicle in a pasture near Gordon. He met the owner in a café and asked him about his original Vokswagen van.

“I went out the next day and looked at it and he’d been hauling calves around in it and fencing supplies and stuff. They drove back and forth to California a few times. And his wife drove it when she was a teacher at the school over there in Gordon,” Mansell said. “A friend of ours, when he was a kid, worked for (the rancher who previously owned the van). He said they would leave this door open. They would drive into the pasture and just reach out and grab the calves, give them their shots and their medications and throw them back out.”

The shape of the van didn’t deter him from buying it, though.

“I’ve been going to car shows for a long time and I wanted to do this fun project,” he said.

Mansell rebuilt it into a hippie-inspired van including a surfboard that rides on top of the vehicle.

“I had a friend in Colorado who built hot rods. His daughter had it (the surfboard) on a Rambler but didn’t really like it, so I bought it from her. That’s how I got my hands on it. You know, if you look them up online, a lot of the hippie vans have a surfboard on them,” he said.

Mansell completely redid the interior. Gone is the fabric headliner. In its place is one Mansell made of wood.

“I had seen one done with bamboo. I tried finding bamboo. It’s hard to find wooden bamboo anymore. It’s all plastic now,” he said.

The outside is painted orange and white with peace symbols and other design touches to tie it into the hippie theme.

Bergersen’s Hudson and Mansell’s VW van were just a few of the unique and rare vehicles on display at the car show.

Each month through the summer, the High Plains Auto Club, which puts on the show, hosts a cruise night. The next Cruise Night is planned for July 1 and cars set up at the Dairy Queen on 27th Street from 5 to 6 p.m. The cruise begins promptly at 6 p.m.

For details about additional events scheduled, visit the High Plains Auto Club website, www.highplainsautoclub.com.