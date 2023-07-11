United Way Western Nebraska unveiled the top two prizes for its annual Duck Draw fundraiser. The prizes are the largest of a lineup that includes 35 individual prizes worth over $40,000 total.

The top two prizes were donated by some of the United Way’s partners in the area including a 2024 Chevrolet Trax donated by Team Auto Center as well as a 2023 Honda Pioneer 520 Side-by-Side donated by Sandberg Honda.

TEAM Auto Center owner Kent Holub described the vehicle as a “brand new vehicle from Chevrolet,” with a 1.2 liter Ecotec turbo engine.

UWWN President Bill Boyer stressed the importance of the event for the organization and how the money would help the Panhandle community.

“We’re doing ... all kinds of fun things again that help the community out. We can’t do that without this event, without people buying ducks, and most importantly we can’t do it without the sponsors who come forward to help us donate these prizes."

Other notable prizes include a leather La-Z-Boy recliner donated by Webber’s Furniture, a one-year membership to the Shaggy Buffalo Car Wash, and a round of golf with carts and range balls for four at Scottsbluff Country Club.

The event also kicked off online duck sales for the fundraiser, which are available at the United Way Western Nebraska website, www.uwwn.org/duck. United Way will also hold the first of several in person sales events at the Gering Runza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Following that event, in person sales will open officially on Monday, July 24 at TEAM Auto Center as well as other select locations throughout the Panhandle.

Individual ducks are $10 and can also be purchased in various packages including the Quacky Trio, which includes three ducks for $25, as well as the Quacky Combo, which features seven ducks for $60.

United Way Western Nebraska Director Karen Benzel also emphasized that purchases of the Quacky Trio and Quacky Combo are accompanied by a “Quack Sack” which holds a souvenir duck as well as three pages of coupons to local businesses.

“It’s more than buying a duck to win a car, it’s buying a duck to support the community,” said Benzel.