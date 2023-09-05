Weather permitting, work will begin Sept. 11 on N-88 and Spur 4A, from reference post Spur 4A – 0+00 to 4+08 and N-88 – 23+54 to reference post 39+48,according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction of Hastings is the contractor for this project. Work includes milling, hot in-place recycled asphalt, new asphalt overlay, bridge deck repair, new guardrail and grading.

Traffic will be maintained with lane restrictions, a pilot car and flaggers, as well as temporary traffic signals. An 11-foot width restriction will be in effect starting in April of 2024 until the bridge work is completed. Anticipated completion is June 2024.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.