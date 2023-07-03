Efforts are underway to breathe new life into the Gering Public Library as library staff, allies and city leaders consider what comes next.

Gering’s library has been a topic of debate for many years, with most of the conversation revolving around the state of the current facility and whether a new home can or should be found.

In 1995, the Panhandle Area Development District prepared a comprehensive plan for the City of Gering. Among many plans and suggestions, many of which would eventually come to fruition, was a passage concerning the library:

“The major problems confronting the library are lack of space and parking shortages during certain time periods. The library will need to be expanded within the next five years. However, finding available land adjacent to the present facility will be difficult.”

As of 2023, the library stands in much the same condition as it did 28 years ago.

When asked if the building was adequate to fill the needs of the Gering community, Library Director Christie Clarke did not mince words.

“No. The simple answer is no,” she said. “We are doing some things to make it better, and we’re doing the best that we can with what we have currently.”

Those efforts include the library “refresh” started by Clarke shortly after she was named director. The goal is to revitalize the building by polishing it up and using the space in new and creative ways.

“The children’s space used to be upstairs, and the community space used to be downstairs on the east side,” Clarke said. “That’s all changed now. We made a completely new children’s space downstairs where the community room used to be. We did a complete new paint job on the inside of the building, upstairs and downstairs.”

Thanks to a donation from a local business, the library has also livened up its teen space with new furniture. New computers are also on the way, which will sit on new ADA-accessible desks, and money is being raised for new furniture in the library’s adult space.

Those efforts have been aided and praised by city leaders, including Mayor Kent Ewing.

“Christie has done a lot of upgrades,” Ewing said. “The city has provided some funds to improve lighting, move things downstairs and improve the access, which is great.”

Clarke has worked at the Gering Public Library for over 12 years, having served as a part-time library assistant before moving to other positions, finally becoming director in 2022. She has spent countless hours in the building and is very familiar with its shortcomings as well as its strengths.

“First of all, this building was originally built in 1962 with an addition added in 1980 of about 6,000 square feet,” Clarke said. “Even with the addition in 1980, it’s extremely aged, and the infrastructure is old — all of it.”

The infrastructure lacking includes many features that are often taken for granted, like an adequate number of electrical outlets for patron use and separate spaces to study or host meetings.

One of Clarke’s greatest concerns has to do with the ability of every community member to take advantage of the library’s services.

“One of the biggest issues is access. ADA access specifically,” she said. “Although we do have a nice ramp, downstairs access is limited. We have a lift; Unfortunately, it’s not reliable.”

That accessibility issue is best illustrated by one of the library’s largest programs, Adult Learners at the Library. Created by Public Services Librarian Sherry Preston, ALL brings together adults with cognitive and physical disabilities once a month for fun and educational programming.

“Her regular program, which happens once a month, we have to hold next door in the City Council chambers because we cannot accommodate large groups of ADA folks,” Clarke said. “We cannot get all of the wheelchairs or people who have trouble going down stairs into our meeting room.”

Plans are in the works to address the issue of ADA accessibility. Specifically, city leaders are working with Clarke on an idea to add an exterior ramp to provide access to both floors of the library.

“Since we’ve had such trouble with our lift, we would like to build a small addition, a covered ramp on the west side of the building, which would provide access to anyone. That is something that City Engineer Annie Folck is helping me with,” Clarke said. “So there are some fun and exciting things happening here to do our best with the space. We’ll see what happens going forward.”

So if improvements are being made to the building, why can’t they be considered a proper long-term solution?

According to a 2009 analysis by architectural firm Joseph R. Hewgley and Associates, a large-scale renovation of the building would include complex and costly structural overhauls and still fall short of an ideal space.

“The concrete block and brick structure does not lend itself to be easily renovated,” consultants said in the report. “The finished product would likely still not 100% meet the type of space the board was hoping to see.”

The firm’s report further listed areas of the building that were inadequate, adding up to a total square footage that amounts to half of what a library in a city the size of Gering should occupy.

Though Clarke and the library team are doing what they can, they expressed disappointment in the wasted potential of what the library could accomplish in a better space.

“If we had a modern space, we could start offering all kinds of really cool things that bigger libraries in other areas can offer,” Clarke said. “I just think it’s sad that some people will never see what we can provide for them just because they don’t want to cross the threshold of this old building.”

Enter the Gering Public Library Foundation. Formed in July 2018, the group has worked for five years to acquire or construct a new building for the library. Other plans for moving the library had been proposed throughout the years, but none have come to fruition.

The foundation found what seemed to be a promising opportunity in the fall of 2022, when the Department of Health and Human Services announced it would vacate the then-county-owned building in downtown Gering.

“Feedback that we had received from our city leaders is that they were really desirous to keep the library in the downtown area,” Gering Public Library Foundation Chair Charles Lieske said. “So when DHHS announced that they were moving out of there, we immediately toured the building and started discussions.”

Soon, the foundation secured two major financial contributors and multiple prospective community partners to aid in the purchase and renovation of the building. Once finished, the building would be gifted to the City of Gering.

When city leaders expressed concern that maintenance of the building might impose a significant burden on taxpayers, the foundation organized an endowment to offset any unexpected costs that might emerge in the future.

“We felt that everybody was on the same page, so we made an initial offer on the building. We did that having an indication that we had a majority of city council support and that everybody was on board,” Lieske said.

The situation changed when Scotts Bluff County, which owned the building, returned a counteroffer. Lieske said the foundation was asked to pause negotiations, after which they never resumed. Lieske said he suspected that greater financial concerns had arisen among the City Council regarding the temporary ownership of the building.

During the several years anticipated between the purchase and the building’s transfer to the city, the foundation had planned to take financial responsibility for the property, since the project’s two major donors wished to remain anonymous.

“I think there were concerns that even though we’re a separate entity, that (the city) might somehow be on the hook for that building if the foundation couldn’t follow through with what we said we were going to do,” Lieske said.

Gering Mayor Kent Ewing and City Administrator Pat Heath confirmed that financial concerns led to the council’s decision to put the brakes on the DHHS building purchase.

“There were way too many unanswered questions, that was the concern,” Ewing said. “When you start adding up a building that size, employees to cover it, utilities, all of that. ... My estimation was that it brings that facility to costing the taxpayers about $1 million a year.”

According to Ewing, in addition to the annual cost of operations, the building raised several red flags in terms of costs that would either have to be faced up front or years down the line. He thought these issues were likely to place financial burdens on Gering’s taxpayers even with the foundation’s $250,000 endowment.

Heath agreed with the mayor’s assessment, stating that city officials did not have the same confidence in the foundation’s estimated costs and projections as others.

“We didn’t know what long-term costs would be for O&M (operations and maintenance) of the building and utility costs, and there weren’t firm numbers,” Heath said. “It was just kind of someone’s estimate of what it was going to cost to update the building so that we could put a library in there.”

Library Director Clarke lamented the failure of the plan, which she said would have provided great opportunities for her staff. While she respected the reasoning behind the City Council’s decision, she said there had been little communication and transparency leading up to it.

“Unfortunately we did not have support from the City Council going forward,” she said. “And by that I don’t mean that there was ever a vote taken. There was never a formal form of support or no support. We were just told that the City Council was very concerned about sustainability going forward — which is a valid reason — but the foundation felt like they had part of that covered and that it was a viable solution.”

So what is the City of Gering’s plan to address the library’s problems? At least in the short term, Ewing and Heath said, they plan to do what can be done with what they already have.

“We already have a building. I know that it may not be exactly what everybody wants, but it is a library and it has been for many years,” Ewing said. “We can upgrade and maybe expand the library, and we do have a little bit of property where we can do that.”

When asked if meaningful changes can be made to address structural issues that previous reports have said make the building unsustainable, Heath said he still sees potential in the space.

“I think it could be improved. I think we could increase the power to the building,” he said. “And there is room to add on to the building. I think we have about 30 feet we can add on to the back of the building which, with the basement and the main floor, would be a positive if that’s a route we needed or chose to go.”

As for the long term, Heath said, all involved groups need to jointly assess the best course of action. If a new library building is to become a reality, funding will have to be built up due to the scale of such a project.

“You’re talking several million dollars depending on what size you’re going to go with. My guess would be probably somewhere around $4 million to $6 million. That would get the library a new building,” Heath said.

Ewing was also open to the possibility of a new building. He has offered to aid in improving communication between the city and the foundation so that good opportunities can be discussed and assessed.

“If an opportunity exists that makes sense at the time and for down the road, that would be a possibility. It has to make sense and it has to be efficient for the City of Gering and the taxpayers,” Ewing said.

But such an opportunity may be far off. Ewing emphasized the number of sizable projects already in the works in Gering, including the proposed racino, housing developments and land bank, all of which he considers pressing due to their economic impact.

“If we can get these going and make these plans move forward, that is more tax dollars coming into the city where we can provide more funds to build the more extravagant things, the things that are outside the guidelines of necessity,” he said.

Ewing said Gering citizens will also have a say in where a library project would fall on the city’s list of priorities.

However, Lieske expressed concern that the longstanding trend of putting the library on the back burner could continue in perpetuity.