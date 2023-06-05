The 69th Annual Hemingford Alumni Banquet is in the books with over 140 people attending the event on Saturday, May 27. Those in attendance enjoyed a meal catered by Jake and Ammie Frost served by maitre d’s Marla Wade and Bob Haas and Hemingford students.

Honored alumni from classes 1943, 1953, 1963, 1973, 1983, 1993, 2003, and 2013 were present with the sole alumni of 1943 attending via Zoom.

Celebrating her 80th class reunion, Evelyn (Lange) Vorovka was the first alumni to submit her resume and buy a ticket for the banquet however she was unable to attend at the last minute so she attended via Zoom from Lawrence, Kan. With a smile on her face the entire time, she was happy to see familiar faces as she (the computer) sat amongst friends that were in attendance from the class of 1949.

The crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to her as she would be celebrating her 100th birthday on June 6. She spoke to the crowd and offered some words of wisdom to the “young pups”.

“Take each day as it comes and don’t get too nervous about everything,” said Vorovka. “Just relax and take life easy.”

“In 1943 World War II was going on so there was no 1943 yearbook or any records printed so that span of time we don’t have any printed records for,” said Committee member Misty Curtis.

There were no members of the HHS Class of 1953, however two alumni sent in their resumes to be read but were unable to attend. Resumes from Jack Gasseling and John Claren Shetler were read by Curtis.

“They enjoyed the football victory over Chadron Prep, going to district basketball in Hay Springs without lights in the 1939 Mercury car, and qualifying for state track,” said Curtis.

Ed Kriz spoke on behalf of the 1963 HHS graduating class.

“The year 1963 was a great year to graduate because we graduated without worrying about getting shot,” said Kriz. “We brought our guns, left them in the car and didn’t have to worry about a mass shooting in the halls; it was a great time to be in school. Our football team had a record of 5-3-1, our basketball team had a record of 12-5, coach Heckman was our coach and he just passed away three years ago.”

Patty (Thomas) Beagle, Edward Dyer, Doug Krejci, Kriz and Keith Messersmith were the alumni present from the HHS Class of 1963 celebrating their 60th class reunion.

Gifts were given to alumni in attendance from the honored classes and representatives from each class took to the stage to read some interesting facts of world history as well as Bobcat history from the year their graduated.

Brenda Davies announced the winners of the Hemingford High School Alumni Association scholarships as Arielle Lawrence and Taren Hunter.

“This year, the alumni association received seven applications,” said Davies. “The recipients of this year’s scholarship will be awarded with $500 to go toward future academic expenses.”

Brennan Vogel spoke on behalf of Bobcats Beating Cancer.

“Bobcats Beating Cancer was organized in 2014 with the soul purpose of financially helping alumni who are battling cancer,” said Vogel. “Nine years later it has meant so much to the recipients who are unfortunately battling this disease. After receiving a contribution, many alumni have said that it was the generosity that gave them more hope in their battle than the monetary gift.”

In those nine years, Bobcats Beating Cancer has been able to give back to 34 alumni with a total in donations of $51,810.

“Thank you for your support, it may mean the world to one of your classmates,” said Vogel.

During banquet is also the regular annual meeting for the association. Committee member and event coordinator, Jenilee Woltman offered up an idea for alumni to ponder on.

“Last year, for the first time, we had three honored class years together (for a total of 24 classes honored) and it was a huge success with about double what we have here today,” said Woltman. “People seemed to really enjoy it because they got to see classmates that were behind them or ahead of them. So I would like to propose that we have a banquet every three years. For us to do it at this caliber it takes a lot of time and energy. It would probably be okay if us committee members didn’t have to be here every year; we would like to take a vacation too.”

It was a wonderful event that was well attended and beautifully decorated with Bobcat yearbooks, trophies and memorabilia