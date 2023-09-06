An Alliance business has made it to the second round of voting edging out eight others in the top 16 making it to the top 8 in the second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska Contest”. Greenhouse in the Snow-Antioch Machine Shop in Alliance is representing the Panhandle with their Geothermal Greenhouse.

Over the past ten years, Greenhouse in the Snow of Alliance has installed over 700 of the greenhouses, which use mainly geothermal heat, but also harness energy from the sun through passive solar heat collection.

Products from candy, whiskey and hand-crafted soap to 100-percent recycled plastic lumber, all-terrain tracked wheelchairs and mini-pontoon boats were among the top 16 products in the contest, sponsored by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance.

The diversity and quality of the products nominated are a testament to the dedication and work ethic of Nebraska’s manufacturing industry. Nebraska’s manufacturing industry is truly the backbone of our economy.