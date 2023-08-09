The Hawaiian themed “Aloha!” 2023 Box Butte County Fair is sure to be a fun one and already there have been no shortage of Hawaiian shirts and leis adorning fairgoers. So join in on the fun and show your aloha spirit when coming to the fairgrounds now through Sunday.

The main events of the 98th Box Butte County Fair kicked off on Tuesday with Family Fun Night. Although heavy downpour and a lot of lightening may have canceled the outdoor festivities that were planned, the Multipurpose Hall was packed full of families to enjoy the festivities. Pedal trackers were pulled by the kids and racecars were raced by people of all ages.

It’s set to be a clear night for the Queen Contest that takes place on Wednesday. Check The Ledger Facebook page for those results. In speaking with Phillis Jesse, event caterer, she had all sorts of delicious dishes that coordinated with the aloha theme for the girls to enjoy for lunch at Mobius before the event.

Ticket Booklets include access to the Queen Contest, Rubber Check Race, Truck & Tractor Pull, and Demolition Derby can be purchased online for $37.50 or sold separately at the gate for $10 per event.

Rubber Check Races are set to be back again this year on Thursday at 7 p.m. after taking a year off for the event. Youth sponsors for the event include: Farm Credit, 21st Century, Nebraska Bank, King Farms, Panhandle Farms, Steve Burke, Hansen Haying, and Simplot. Sponsors for the adult division include: C&L Overhead Doors, PREMA, Farmers Coop, FNBO, Jespersen Trucking & Farms, Sandhills Bank, Beta Seed, and Manion Used Cowlot.

The ever popular, grandstand filling Track & Tractor Pull will be on Friday with Street Stocking starting at 5:30 p.m. and the main event starting at 7:30.

Ray Fulcher will be opening for headliner Larry Fleet during the concert on Saturday evening. Join the VIP Party again this year with a stage-front view and access to Waterhole #9. Tickets for the concert are sold separately from the books for $42.50 online or $50 at the gate.

Be sure to check out both artists on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music or the music streaming site of your choice. Fleet’s songs “Saving Country Music”, “Where I Find God”, and “Earned It” are sure to hit home with concertgoers. Fulcher’s songs “Anything Like You Dance” and “Girl In It” have are toe-tappers that will be stuck in your head for sure.

And of course, the Demolition Derby will close out the grandstand events on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Be sure to wear your Colt Frahm memorial shirt; let’s pack the stands and show the Frahm family our support as his sister Katie drives Colt’s #45 car in the derby.

Aside from those events, the 98th running of the Box Butte County Fair will have something for everyone Sunday, July 31 through Sunday, August 14.

Below is the comprehensive schedule of Fair events:

Thursday, August 10

8 a.m. 4-H Swine Show

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. All 4-H Exhibits Open

12 – 8 p.m. All Commercial Exhibits Open

1 p.m. – 12 a.m. Waterhole #9

1 p.m. 4-H Meat Goat Show

5 – 9 p.m. Midway open featuring RockIt Events – Wristbands on sale at the Fair Office.

5:30 p.m. 4-H Small Animal Round Robin-Multipurpose

7 p.m. Rubber Check Race

Friday, August 11

8 a.m. 4-H Dairy Cow & Dairy Goat Show

8:30 a.m. 4-H Beef Show

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 4-H Exhibits Open

12 – 8 p.m. Commercial Exhibits Open

12 p.m. Old Timers Picnic – Multipurpose Hall

1 p.m. – 12 a.m. Waterhole #9

1:30 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show

4 p.m. 4-H Cake & Cookie Jar Auction

5 to 9 p.m. Midway open featuring RockIt Events

5:30 p.m. Heartland Pulling Street Stock

7 p.m. 4-H Large Animal Round Robin in barn

7:30 p.m. Heartland Pulling & Tractor Pull

9 p.m. Teen Dance – Multipurpose Hall

Saturday, August 12

6:30 a.m. 5K registration

7:30 a.m. 5K Memorial Run/Walk

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 4-H Exhibits Open

10 a.m. 69th Annual Parade – Downtown to Grandstands

11 a.m. (after parade) All Exhibits Open

11 a.m. Antique Tractor Show

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Livestock Buyers BBQ – Multipurpose Hall

1 p.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock Sale

1 p.m. – 12 a.m. Waterhole #9

5 – 9 p.m. Midway opens featuring RockIt Events

8 p.m. Larry Fleet Concert

9 p.m. Country Dance – Multipurpose Hall – All ages welcome!

Sunday, August 13

7 – 10 a.m. FFA Breakfast

8 to 10:30 a.m. 4-H Exhibits Released

9 a.m. Fair Worship Service in Multipurpose Hall

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Open Class Exhibits Released

1 p.m. DEMOLITION DERBY