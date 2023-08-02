The contestants in the 2023 Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest will take the stage on Wednesday, August 9 at 8 p.m. in the Grandstands. It should be a fun one this year as there’s a good mixture of local girls with a variety of personalities. Keep your fingers crossed that the weather cooperates so that the contest is able to be held at the grandstands like last year instead of in the Hemingford School Gym the previous two years. As of Tuesday there is a 24 percent chance of rain with “a few clouds from time to time” according to weather.com.

“I was so nervous that we weren’t going to get very many entries,” said Applegarth. “We were sitting on six entries that came in really early and then they stalled out. I was so excited because I thought it was going to be a piece of cake this year but then I had make some calls and do some convincing.”

There are 11 young ladies ranging from age 16 to 19 in the contest this year. There are some girls that you think would be great for the contest but they have absolutely no interest at all and then there are some that sign up and you’re pleasantly surprised that they had the courage to step out of their comfort zone.

Sierra Banks, 17 Daughter of Steve & Susan Banks Sponsored by Carnegie Arts Center & A Heads Up Kalli Bridge, 18 Daughter of Kirby & Kathy Bridge Sponsored by Rock Valley Physical Therapy Isabella Chipperfield, 16 Daughter of Christopher Chipperfield & Erica Chipperfield Sponsored by Dave's Pharmacy Lilianna Cuevas, 19 Daughter of Maria Alvarado Sponsored by Alliance Recreation Center Destiny Hanson, 19 Daughter of James & Amanda Hanson Sponsored by Dave's Pharmacy Carlye Kresl, 17 Daughter of Kalvin & Heather Kresl Sponsored by Hemingford American Legion Auxiliary Shyla Salcido, 16 Daughter of José & LaShelle Salcido Sponsored by Diamond T Livestock Services Carlie Schneider, 17 Daughter of Jeff & Kerri Schneider Sponsored by Sorensen Irrigation Reese Swanson, 16 Daughter of Matt & Danielle Swanson Sponsored by Barb's Blossoms & Swanny Prop LLC Ayvrie Waldron, 16 Daughter of Rusty & Natalie Waldron Sponsored by Posh Consignment Shoppe Brookelynn Warner, 17 Daughter of Kim Warner Sponsored by Mobius Communications

“It can be hard with scheduling because they have to be committed to quite a few hours throughout the fair and then throughout the year,” said Applegarth. “But I’m so excited for this year’s Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest.”

The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Royalty have enjoyed building their lifelong friendship as they spent time together during the fair last year as well as throughout the year attending different events and during zoom calls. The 2022 Box Butte County Fair Royalty included: Queen Brinna Phillips, 1st Attendant Elizabeth Mayer, 2nd Attendant Avery Davies and Miss Congeniality Peyton Kindred.

“It has been such a blessing to represent Box Butte County,” said Mayer. “We have had endless amounts of support and help from this community. It was such an eye opening experience. I will miss it so much and I couldn’t have done with without the rest of the girls on the court.”

“I think being a fair queen really opened up my eyes to how much younger girls look up to you and how you represent your community,” said Kindred. “It has meant the world to me to have represented Box Butte County and the little ones who have gotten to know us this year. The relationships that I have built are priceless; it has been the best time and I’m sad to see it come to a close.”

The ladies have entered floats in parades around the area and even managed to win in their category a couple of times. They also decorated a Christmas tree for the Knight Museum’s fundraiser, hosted a princess tea party and held a swim-in movie fundraiser at the Hemingford Pool on Monday evening.