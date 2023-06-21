The Band rocked the Butte during Band on the Butte in Hemingford on Friday, June 16. The 700 block of Box Butte was packed with action and lawn chairs as people enjoyed live music by the Jason Mayer Band during the event hosted by the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce.

“We had a lot of fun,” said Mayer. “The crowd was great, especially our front row group of kids that really made the event so fun. It was very cold up on stage, it was the coldest summer event we had ever played at for sure.”

The Jason Mayer Band consisted of Mayer as lead singer with Dillon Gaige on lead guitar, Dan White on bass, and Dakota Nielsen on drums. They played a mix of original music as well as cover songs; often taking requests from the crowd even playing “Baby Shark” for their young fans.

The band was scheduled to take the stage at 6 p.m. and end at 9 but had a bit of a late start so they played until 10 p.m. At the beginning of the evening the temperatures were in the low 60s but when the sun went down that dropped by more than 10 degrees. Add the chilly breeze into that and I’m sure it was very cold up on stage as it was pretty chilly just watching. Band members took turns breaking to warm up towards the end of the evening.

The Chamber sold soft pretzels, the Varner’s were there with their cotton candy, fresh lemonade was available, Nebraska Bank gave out popcorn and Brooke Hartman sold lots of hotdogs from her cart.

The hula hoops were back as well as jump ropes to entertain the youngsters. The fun art project was new this year and all of the wooden cutouts were beautifully decorated by kids. Hemingford Art Teacher Millie Butler was there to help with the fun event as was Miss Scotts Bluff County’s Teen 2023 Rylie Wright.

The free will donation event is a fundraiser for the Diorama Food Booth and the Diorama.

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to folks in Box Butte County for assistance. The Fair is just a few short weeks away and the Chamber will once again be sponsoring the Diorama Food Booth at the Fair. Proceeds from the Diorama Food Booth are the only source of revenue we have to sustain the Diorama. More information on how you can help with the food booth will be coming soon.