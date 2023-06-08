What’s more fun than closing down Box Butte for a big ol’ dance party? The summer time, family friendly event Bands on the Butte will be Friday, June 16. You don’t want to miss this band or the fun things planned during the event.

In 2019, Bands on the Butte made its debut in Hemingford as part of the Alliance Bands on the Bricks series. The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce took over the event in 2021 to keep the annual summer concert going.

The 700 block of Box Butte Avenue in downtown Hemingford will be closed off starting around 3 p.m. and the band will be taking the stage from 6 to 10 p.m.

Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy some fun music by the Jason Mayer Band. Gates will be open at both ends of the block.

“I am so excited about bringing a new band to the stage this year,” said Chamber President Marcie Thomas. “But I have to give credit where credit is due; if it were not for our wonderfully supportive community we would not be able to have events like this. We are so fortunate to live in this community.”

The Chamber will be selling soft pretzels with cheese, Nebraska Bank will have popcorn, cotton candy, hot dogs and possibly snow cones will be available during the event. The Legion will be open for cold drinks and they will be grilling up hotdogs and hamburgers in the bear garden.

The hula hoops will be back this year along with possibly some jump ropes to entertain the kiddos. New this year is an art project; fun wooden designs cut by MC Signs & Decals on wood donated by Jerry and Connie Thomas can be painted with the help of Hemingford Public School Art Teacher and Nebraska Art Teacher of the Year Millie Butler.

Now for a little about the band; the main entertainment for Band on the Butte: Jayson Mayer Band. Jason Mayer is a country-rock singer-songwriter from Omaha. He was born and raised in small town Nebraska and approaches music like any true Midwesterner would; with hard work, a blue-collar attitude and a desire to tell stories. Mayer has been playing live for over 15 years, as a solo musician and with several bands over the years. He mixes his original music in with a seemingly endless supply of cover songs that provide something for fans of every kind of music.

“I’m really excited to play in Hemingford,” said Mayer. “I’m originally from a small town of about 900 people, so I always love playing small towns, the people in the crowd are my kind of people! And everyone is always so friendly!

His current favorite songs to play are his original songs “Old Man” and “Back to Nebraska.”

“Old Man is one I wrote about my dad who passed away, so that one has always been special to me,” said Mayer “And Back to Nebraska has kind of become a small town Nebraska anthem, and the crowd always loves it! We also love to mix things up and create medleys with different songs. They are always a crowd favorite and it keeps them on their toes.”