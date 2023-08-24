Local birthdays for the upcoming week beginning with August 24:
Thursday, August 24: Georgia Lauterbach, Mike Davies, Richard Roes, Joe Minich, Shannon Forrest, Addelyn Bryner
Friday, August 25: HERBY BAKKEHAUG, Brian Gould, Shaylynn McConville, Ellie Applegarth, Nakaya Faith Stark, Casey Schnell, Deedee Behm, Jamison Barday, Jordan Hollinrake
Saturday, August 26: Julieanna Young, Jacob Lee Picket Pin, Riley Swanson, Sara Buskirk, Almira Planansky
Sunday, August 27: Jeramy Stark, Dylan Patrick Wickham, Sherri Petersen, Theodore Wacker, Raegan Schumacher, Waylon Swanson, Sarah Wade
Monday, August 28: Annette Davies, Kim Hucke, Larry Winten, Kelli Gilroy
Tuesday, August 29: Marty Kuhn
Wednesday, August 30: Cassandra Hansen, John Wickham, Rosann Roberts, Jeremiah Armenta, Noel Yardley, Marla Wade, Don Daugherty
