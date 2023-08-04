With the Box Butte County Fair and the first day of school closing in, it is time to announce another item to put on your already busy end of summer schedule; donate blood. The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting the Blood Drive on August 9th at the Fire Hall. If you are 18 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health, please consider scheduling your blood donation. There is always a demand for the Blood Type O+ though the Western Nebraska Blood Center (WNBC) has said their supply of O- is low as well.

WNBC will be drawing blood from 7:20 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the process being very similar to recent events. If you reserve a time in advance, the entire activity should take about 30 minutes; if you are a walk-in, you may have to wait a bit on a bed to open. Blood drawn by WNBC stays in the region, with blood supplies going to Box Butte General Hospital, Regional West Medical Center and other hospitals throughout the Nebraska Panhandle so each unit donated is helping a neighbor in need.

You may go online to www.volunteersignup.org/38EPC to reserve a time for your donation. If you do not have access to an electronic device or have questions, you may call Jim at 308-760-4503, Barb at 308-760-0804 or any fireman to assist you in this process. Our goal is to send back 45 units of blood so we can give others the gift of another tomorrow. Stay safe.