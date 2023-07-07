With the Box Butte County Fair just around the corner, the members of 4-H have been busy with activities from camps and classes to training for the shows. The 10th Annual Panhandle Progress Show at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds was recently held.

The 4-H board and extension employees would like to thank all the volunteers that helped especially the Bolek Family for putting on the Progress Show.

The approved 4-H t-shirts will be official dress for all project areas, except horse which requires a long sleeve white shirt with collar and a 4-H armband. Armbands are available from the extension office for $5 or you can order online at shop4-h.org. 4-H t-shirts are $10 per shirt (both short sleeve and long sleeve).

The Box Butte County 4-H Council will pay for one t-shirt for all NEW members including Clover Kids.

2023 Large and Small Animal Handbooks can be found on the Box Butte County 4-H website along with practice schedules for horse, dog, and trap.