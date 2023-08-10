Don’t miss the 2023 Box Butte County Fair 5k Memorial Run/Walk!

This year we are running and walking to honor: Rick Benda, Blythe Boness, Martin Collins, Colt Frahm, Melvyn Price, and Jack Swanson.

Race day is on Saturday, Aug. 12. The walkers will start at 7:15 a.m., the runners who would like to be timed will start at 7:30.

The race-day registration is from 6:30-7 a.m., but no t-shirts will be available for same-day registrations. The registration fee is $25.

“Start and Finish lines are again on the west side of the Hemingford City Park,” said Coordinator Michaela Gasseling. “The course is an out-and-back course, and is entirely paved except for a short distance in the middle. Walkers, and those who don’t wish to be timed are welcome to skip the gravel. This makes it great for kids riding bikes, and for anyone pushing a stroller!”