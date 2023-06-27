2020 Box Butte County Fair Queen
Contest Entry Form
“ALOHA!”
Contestants must be between the ages of 16-20 (see official rules). Please include entry form, four (4) resumes, four (4) billfold (2½ X 3½) black and white photos (head and shoulders only, no full body) and $50.00 sponsorship entry fee with this application form. Deliver personally to Barbie Applegarth at 217 East 3rd Street, Alliance, which is Nebraska Total Office. Barbie’s contact number is 308-760-0709. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, July 21. Contest is limited to the first 12 contestants.
Please print or type
Name
Age as of August 5, 2020
Address
City
Phone Number
Parents
City
“Uniquely You” Talent/Hobby: Tell the audience something that makes you unique!
You can perform if you would like, but you do not need to. This must not exceed 2 minutes!!!
Sponsor
With this signature, I agree to abide by the rules and regulations
Contestant’s Signature:
Parent/Guardian’s Signature:
For additional information contact:
Barbie Applegarth 308-760-0709 or Ellie Walls 308-760-7741