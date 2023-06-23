Contestants must be between the ages of 16-20 (see official rules). Please include entry form, four (4) resumes, four (4) billfold (2½ X 3½) black and white photos (head and shoulders only, no full body) and $50.00 sponsorship entry fee with this application form. Deliver personally to Barbie Applegarth at 217 East 3rd Street, Alliance, which is Nebraska Total Office. Barbie’s contact number is 308-760-0709. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, July 21. Contest is limited to the first 12 contestants.