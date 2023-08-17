Tables were full during the Old Timers’ Picnic on Friday afternoon. Shane Keane entertained picnic-goers with live music as they enjoyed lunch. A few Highland Park Care Center residents made the trip and were able to check out the animals afterwards.
Bayden Solberg grabs cold drink at Lizzy's Lemonade. The popular lemonade trailer, owned by rural Box Butte County resident Elizabeth Schefcik, is a fair staple with Dizzy Lizzy's being so popular that they were mentioned in 2022 Box Butte County Fair Royalty Liz Mayer's farewell speech.
Hemingford Chamber of Commerce President Marcie Thomas helps a group of teenager customers at the window of the Diorama Food Booth.
Kay Bakkehaug
Kay Bakkehaug
Kay Bakkehaug
Eating at the Diorama Food Booth is a Box Butte County Fair tradition.
Kay Bakkehaug
2023 Box Butte County Fair Hops and Berries Contestant Winners, from left: Casey Bonsall, Jeff Erickson and Kristian Schank.
Photo courtesy of Richard Roes
"Rudolph" pops a wheelie while pulling during the Truck and Tractor Pull on Friday evening.
Kay Bakkehaug
Members of the BBC 4-H Little Critters Club made their way along the parade route to the grandstands on Saturday morning.
The Aloha theme made dressing up for the parade fun and easy for these Box Butte County 4-Hers and their furry friends.