The Box Butte General Hospital (BBGH) Board of Trustees (Board) meeting was called to order at noon Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in the Alliance Room at BBGH. The month’s agenda included an update on the Master Facility plan, the childcare center, and quality management. The consent calendar, April financial report, and credentialing requests were all approved as presented.

Chief Quality Officer Mary Mockerman shared with the Board that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended the COVID-19 pandemic on May 11. She added that BBGH employees are no longer required to complete the daily symptom screening with the sunset on the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Lori Mazanec updated the Board on the Master Facility plan and the progress of the childcare center. BBGH has sent financial projections and debt solutions for the next three years to financial institutions to secure funds for the Master Facility plan. In terms of the progress being made on the childcare center, Mazanec shared Walter Mischnick Contractors and Builders has begun replacing the building siding. Additionally, there have been two job offers made.

During new business, Chief Executive Officer Lori Mazanec proposed approval for the Charter/Investment Policy Statement. The Board approved the proposal.

New BBGH employees include: Jared Carter, Fitness Center Attendant, Abigail Burri, Radiology Imaging Clerk/Tech Aide, Denise Bertha, Patient Registration Clerk, Monica Garza, Nurse Aide/Ward Clerk, Brandee Hill, Nurse Aide/Ward Clerk, Regan Lambert, Surgery Temp Tech, Hannah Milne, Surgery Temp Tech/Nurse Navigator, Mary Regier, Scrub Tech/Ward Clerk, Nyla Wilhelm, EVS Tech, and Kelsey Horton, Emergency Department Temp Tech. Also recognized was May Employee of the Month, Beth Daugherty, Operations Associate.

The BBGH Budget Workshop meeting is Monday, June 19 at noon in the Alliance Room. The public is welcome to attend.

The next BBGH regular board meeting is Monday, June 26 at noon in the Alliance Room. The public is welcome to attend.