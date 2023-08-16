The 2023 Box Butte County Fair Royalty received their crowns a week ago today on Wednesday night in Hemingford during the 67th annual fair queen contest.

This year’s queen just happened to be a Hemingford resident sponsored by Mobius Communications. Brookelynn Warner was crowned the 2023 Box Butte County Queen. Kalli Bridge was crowned First Attendant and Carlie Schneider Second Attendant. Miss Congeniality was given to Reese Swanson.

"It was such a fun and memorable experience to compete; I made lots of new friends," said Warner. "I have always looked up to the royalty and wanted to be in their position so I signed up for the contest. The competition was so nerve racking but unbelievable amazing! When I was crowned I was in shock and so excited at the same time. I am so grateful to be able to represent Box Butte County."

Event Coordinator Barbie Applegarth was absolutely thrilled to have 11 young ladies compete for the crowns; there really was such a wide variety of personalities.

"Oh my gosh, it was a great competition with such a fun theme," said Applegarth. "It was a tough decision for the judges and it was very close."

On Thursday morning the ladies were given a schedule of events and pretty much cover every Box Butte County Fair event from the Thursday morning pig show through the Derby on Sunday.